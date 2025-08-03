BSNL’s Rs 999 Broadband Plan is a Great Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator in India, runs one of the largest home broadband businesses in the country. In the era of copper wire connections, BSNL was the king. Since the private telcos entered the fiber broadband space for the home users, BSNL has slid down to the third-rank in the competition. Regardless, it is still one of the largest players in the segment. Today, we will taking a look at one of the best broadband plans from the telco on offer. We are talking about the Rs 999 per month (before taxes) plan. Let's take a look.









BSNL Rs 999 Broadband Plan Explained

The Rs 999 plan from BSNL comes with 200 Mbps of speed up to 5000GB of data (5TB). This is more data than what you would get with the top operators such as Jio and Airtel for the same price. There are OTT benefits too. These benefits are - JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Hungama, ShemarooMe, and EpicON. Users will also get unlimited voice calling benefit but for that they need to buy the landline instrument separately as BSNL doesn't provide that.

The speed reduces to 10 Mbps after the 5000GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data is consumed. Note that you can get this plan for long-term as well. There is an option on the state-run telco's website to get this plan for either one, six or twelve months. The one month price is as mentioned - Rs 999. The six and twelve months price is Rs 5994 and Rs 11,988. What's strange is that there's no discount when going for the long-term validity plan. So the user may as well just keep paying the monthly fees of the plan.

The price mentioned here will attract taxes upon final billing, so remember that when you think of purchasing it.