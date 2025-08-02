Infinix GT 30 5G+ India Launch Soon

The device has already appeared on several certification websites including FCC, Google Play Console, TUV Rheinland, and Geekbench. The phone will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and an ARM Mali G615 GPU.

infinix gt 30 5g india launch soon

Infinix is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. This phone is called Infinix GT 30 5G+. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart, at least that much is confirmed. The microsift for the phone has already gone live on Flipkart. Infinix is regularly launching new smartphones in India to capture a larger market share. The GT 30 5G+ also has the lighting system at the rear like what Nothing introduced with the Nothing Phone 1. The company mentioned "The Game Starts With You" in the poster of the device, meaning it will likely be a super powerful phone.




Read More - OnePlus 13 Price to Drop by Rs 7,000 Temporarily

The device has already appeared on several certification websites including FCC, Google Play Console, TUV Rheinland, and Geekbench. The phone will likely be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and an ARM Mali G615 GPU. According to the listing, it will likely have a 1.5K resolution display with support for 1224 x 2720 pixels and a screen density of 480 xxhdpi. The company will send the device running on Android 15 based XOS 15.1.2 out of the box.

Read More - Vivo V60 India Launch Date Announced

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will likely support 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands. There will be support for Bluetooth and NFC too. There's some battery capacity confusion ongoing online. TUV Rheinland listed a 5350mAh battery, while the FCC has two listings with two units - 5200mAh and 6000mAh.

How different will this device be from the Infinix GT 30 Pro is something we will have to wait and see. We expect the phone to launch by the mid of this month.

