vivo v60 india launch date announced

Vivo V60 is soon going to launch in India. The phone's launch is quite interesting given that Vivo V50 was also launched earlier this year. In about of six months, this launch is taking place. Vivo V60's launch will take place on August 12, 2025. The launch will be at 12 PM. Whether this will be a soft launch or a standalone event which will be live streamed online is something we will have to wait and watch. The Vivo V60 will have ZEISS tuned camera system and it will come with several AI tools as well as Google Gemini integration.









The phone has been teased in Auspicious Gold colour. It will also come in Mist Grey and Moonlit Blue colour. The device will feature a quad-curved display. The Vivo V60 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It will pack a 6500mAh battery inside and come with a ZEISS backed 50MP telephoto shooter with 10x zoom support. The phone will support multi-focal portrait modes as well. There's a triple-camera setup at the rear. More details on the camera will come as the phone launches.

One thing that will most likely happen is that it will run on Android 15 based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box. For more details about the device, stay tuned.