bsnl rs 147 plan benefits reduced

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has reduced the benefits of Rs 147 plan. The Rs 99 plan also saw a reduction in validity recently. BSNL is taking a clever approach in increasing the prices of its services. The state-run telco is reducing the benefits, without announcing them to the public. People recharging with these plans may never understand that their benefits have been reduced. However, we are tracking the changes. The Rs 147 plan benefits have been reduced. Let's take a look at the old and the new benefits.









BSNL Rs 147 Plan Explained: Old vs New Benefits

BSNL Rs 147 plan now comes with 10GB of data and offers unlimited voice calling and no SMS benefits. The plan now comes with 25 days of service validity. However, these benefits were different before. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps after the FUP (fair usage policy) data is consumed by the user.

The Rs 147 plan used to come with 30 days of service validity. The other benefits were the same before too. So the validity has been reduced from 30 days to 25 days. This makes the plan more expensive, even though the customer thinks that they are basically paying the same amount.

The earlier daily cost of using this plan was Rs 4.9. However, that has now increased to Rs 5.88. This is almost an increase of Rs 1 per day. While BSNL's tariffs are still the most affordable in India, the company is yet to deliver to the experience what its private competitors can. BSNL has been tasked to improve operations by the government. The state-run telecom company is also focusing on bringing 5G for customers. After the 4G rollout is over, at least a certain part of it, BSNL will look to upgrade certain sites to 5G for testing.