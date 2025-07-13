Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans Detailed: July 2025 Edition



Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are offering 5G services now. According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,86,070 as of the end of June 2025. Recently, there have been changes in the entry-level prepaid plans offering complimentary Unlimited 5G Data from the operators. So, let us check out the updated plans and benefits from the telcos to customers in the story ahead.

Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Airtel's entry-level prepaid plan with complimentary Unlimited 5G data now starts at Rs 349. The plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day (totalling around 56GB), with a validity of 28 days. After the daily data quota is exhausted, speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps.

Additional Airtel Rewards include access to the Airtel Xstream app for free content, one free Hellotune per month, VoLTE (HD Voice), and a built-in AI-powered spam detection feature.

Jio Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Jio's entry-level complimentary Unlimited 5G data prepaid plan starts at Rs 198. The plan offers Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day (28GB total), all with a validity of 14 days. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps. Previously, the entry-level option used to be Rs 349.

Now, the next available unlimited 5G prepaid plan is the Rs 349. The plan includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day (56GB total), all with a validity of 28 days. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps. As part of the Jio Unlimited Offer, Jio also offers JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 90 days and free 50GB JioAICloud storage.

Jio states that Unlimited 5G Data is for eligible subscribers. Jio app subscription benefits include JioTV and Jio AI Cloud for both the plans.

Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Vodafone Idea's introductory Unlimited 5G data offer is available from prepaid unlimited plans starting at Rs 299 and above. The entry-level plan includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB data per day (28GB total), all with a validity of 28 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Most recently, the operator launched its 5G services in Mysuru in Karnataka, after Bangalore.

Complimentary Unlimited 5G FUP

Currently, Jio 5G is truly unlimited and no restrictions are placed on your consumption by Jio, according to the website. Airtel and Vi's Unlimited 5G data is subject to the Fair Usage Policy (FUP), as previously reported. Post the commercial usage monthly quota of 300GB, you will experience lower browsing speeds. These are the same as the previous T&C, which can be read here, and there are no changes.