Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans Detailed: July 2025 Edition

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Check the latest entry-level prepaid plans with Unlimited 5G Data and added benefits from India’s private telecom operators.

Highlights

  • Airtel's 5G entry plan starts at Rs 349 with 2GB of data per day, along with voice and SMS benefits.
  • Jio now offers a cheaper Rs 198 plan with 5G, plus OTT and cloud benefits
  • Vodafone Idea’s Unlimited 5G starts at Rs 299, available in more cities

Follow Us

Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans Detailed: July 2025 Edition
Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are offering 5G services now. According to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the total number of deployed 5G BTS stands at 4,86,070 as of the end of June 2025. Recently, there have been changes in the entry-level prepaid plans offering complimentary Unlimited 5G Data from the operators. So, let us check out the updated plans and benefits from the telcos to customers in the story ahead.

Also Read: India Adds Over 4,000 New 5G BTS in June 2025




Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Airtel's entry-level prepaid plan with complimentary Unlimited 5G data now starts at Rs 349. The plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day (totalling around 56GB), with a validity of 28 days. After the daily data quota is exhausted, speeds are reduced to 64 Kbps.

Additional Airtel Rewards include access to the Airtel Xstream app for free content, one free Hellotune per month, VoLTE (HD Voice), and a built-in AI-powered spam detection feature.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Lowers Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plan Starting Price to Rs 349

Jio Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Jio's entry-level complimentary Unlimited 5G data prepaid plan starts at Rs 198. The plan offers Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day (28GB total), all with a validity of 14 days. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps. Previously, the entry-level option used to be Rs 349.

Now, the next available unlimited 5G prepaid plan is the Rs 349. The plan includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day (56GB total), all with a validity of 28 days. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps. As part of the Jio Unlimited Offer, Jio also offers JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 90 days and free 50GB JioAICloud storage.

Jio states that Unlimited 5G Data is for eligible subscribers. Jio app subscription benefits include JioTV and Jio AI Cloud for both the plans.

Monetisation Saturation: Telcos Have Reached a Saturation Point with Limited Monetisation Prospects?

Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Vodafone Idea's introductory Unlimited 5G data offer is available from prepaid unlimited plans starting at Rs 299 and above. The entry-level plan includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB data per day (28GB total), all with a validity of 28 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Most recently, the operator launched its 5G services in Mysuru in Karnataka, after Bangalore.

Also Read: Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans Detailed: April 2025 Edition

Complimentary Unlimited 5G FUP

Currently, Jio 5G is truly unlimited and no restrictions are placed on your consumption by Jio, according to the website. Airtel and Vi's Unlimited 5G data is subject to the Fair Usage Policy (FUP), as previously reported. Post the commercial usage monthly quota of 300GB, you will experience lower browsing speeds. These are the same as the previous T&C, which can be read here, and there are no changes.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Cryogenic :

Hey, I'm not justifying the tariffs, just the data available to use monthly 300 GB is enough for 99% users…

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Lowers Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plan Starting Price…

Cryogenic :

If you are using mobile connection as your FTTH connection sure Jio plans and unlimited data makes more sense, but…

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Lowers Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plan Starting Price…

vijay :

you are right about browsing issue, their 4g is giving better browsing than their 5g.

Airtel Hits 572 Mbps, Jio Trails at 326 Mbps in…

vijay :

same in 379 plan

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Lowers Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plan Starting Price…

Amit :

Vi 5G on 3500mhz band is very bad compared to Airtel/jio interns of coverage. I use Moto edge 50 which…

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments