Vodafone Idea Users Get 5G Starting with this Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Vodafone Idea offers 300GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data with its 5G plans. This data resets every month. The company has now launched 5G in multiple places including Mysuru, Mumbai, Patna, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, decided to offer 5G at no additional cost to the users.
  • This is a strategy which Airtel and Jio had adopted when they launched 5G in 2022.
  • Vodafone Idea, while late with 5G, is quickly converting 4G users into 5G as the market has more 5G devices active now.

Follow Us

vodafone idea users get 5g starting with

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, decided to offer 5G at no additional cost to the users. This is a strategy which Airtel and Jio had adopted when they launched 5G in 2022. Vodafone Idea, while late with 5G, is quickly converting 4G users into 5G as the market has more 5G devices active now. The telco has decided to offer 5G data to the users to prepaid and postpaid users who are recharging with at least the Rs 299 prepaid plan. This plan is the entry-level option for Vi users. For context, with Jio, there's a plan even under Rs 200 with which users can experience 5G. However, no such plan is available with Vi.




Read More - Jio vs Airtel: Whose Rs 189 Plan is Better

Vodafone Idea 5G: Rs 299 is Where the Speed Starts

Vodafone Idea offers 300GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data with its 5G plans. This data resets every month. The company has now launched 5G in multiple places including Mysuru, Mumbai, Patna, Delhi, and Chandigarh. If you have a 4G SIM from the company, then you don't need to upgrade to any other SIM card for gettiing 5G services.

Read More - Jio eSIM: Cost and How to Get

In case you have a 2G SIM, then you will have to upgrade to a 4G/5G SIM from the telco. To do that, you can visit the company's nearest retail store. Vodafone Idea has also warned that the users should mostly keep their SIM cards in the first SIM slot to ensure that 5G works properly for them. In some devices, 5G may not work well if the users have kept their SIM card in SIM slot 2. Also, Vi is advising users to not keep their phone in power saving mode to get the best 5G experience from its networks.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Sujata :

Born to say "Gawar", Taught to say "I respect your opinion sir".

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Lowers Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plan Starting Price…

Abhijith :

Great work Jio ! Atleast jio doing this !! … in premium CHORarpuTEL(airtel) i faced same for two days first…

Jio Offers Complimentary 2-Day Plan Amid Recent Outage; Delays IPO…

Abhijith :

Happy to see … So airtel started afraid of some one Jio or BSNL or Vi … Who is that…

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Lowers Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plan Starting Price…

TheAndroidFreak :

Not happening really soon. Backhaul is not yet there.

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Mysuru

TheAndroidFreak :

Lol. I believe Airtel won't even in 2028(or after moving to SA).

Breaking: Bharti Airtel Lowers Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plan Starting Price…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments