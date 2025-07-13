Vodafone Idea Users Get 5G Starting with this Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, decided to offer 5G at no additional cost to the users. This is a strategy which Airtel and Jio had adopted when they launched 5G in 2022. Vodafone Idea, while late with 5G, is quickly converting 4G users into 5G as the market has more 5G devices active now. The telco has decided to offer 5G data to the users to prepaid and postpaid users who are recharging with at least the Rs 299 prepaid plan. This plan is the entry-level option for Vi users. For context, with Jio, there's a plan even under Rs 200 with which users can experience 5G. However, no such plan is available with Vi.









Vodafone Idea 5G: Rs 299 is Where the Speed Starts

Vodafone Idea offers 300GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data with its 5G plans. This data resets every month. The company has now launched 5G in multiple places including Mysuru, Mumbai, Patna, Delhi, and Chandigarh. If you have a 4G SIM from the company, then you don't need to upgrade to any other SIM card for gettiing 5G services.

In case you have a 2G SIM, then you will have to upgrade to a 4G/5G SIM from the telco. To do that, you can visit the company's nearest retail store. Vodafone Idea has also warned that the users should mostly keep their SIM cards in the first SIM slot to ensure that 5G works properly for them. In some devices, 5G may not work well if the users have kept their SIM card in SIM slot 2. Also, Vi is advising users to not keep their phone in power saving mode to get the best 5G experience from its networks.