JioTV Premium Bundled Jio Prepaid Plans Start at Rs 175

Reliance Jio's Rs 175 prepaid plan comes with 10GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data for 28 days. Then there's, of course, the OTT subscriptions too. The OTT subscription includes SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and JioTV.

JioTV Premium is a OTT (over-the-top) subscription for JioTV which will give users access to many platforms in a single login. Reliance Jio only offers two prepaid plans with which users get access to JioTV Premium. These two plans cost Rs 175 and Rs 445. The Rs 175 plan is actually a data voucher and not a prepaid plan with service validity. However, with the Rs 445 plan, users get active service validity. The Rs 445 plan is expensive, but it comes with the kind of benefits that users would definitely appreciate. Let's take a look at the plans and benefits.




Reliance Jio Rs 175 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 175 prepaid plan comes with 10GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data for 28 days. Then there's, of course, the OTT subscriptions too. The OTT subscription includes SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, and JioTV. All of the subscriptions will be available on the JioTV Mobile app.

You need an active plan to be able to use this data voucher and its data benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 445 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 445 prepaid plan comes with a service validity of 28 days. The plan comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan offers JioHotstar Mobile for free for 90 days. The plan comes with 50GB of free JioAICloud storage.

The OTT subscriptions included with this plan are - SonyLIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal,FanCode and Hoichoi. The plan offers unlimited 5G data as well to the users. As for the 4G data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps after the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. Here also, OTT subscriptions are bundled under the JioTV app.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

