Xiaomi Redmi 9 Goes Official With Helio G80 SoC and Quad-Camera Setup

Xiaomi Redmi 9 is the latest addition in the family of smartphones from the Chinese smartphone brand. The smartphone has been launched in Spain and is considered as a budget device. It is a nice upgrade from the Redmi 8 with improved specs and features. The Redmi 9 is available in two different variants — 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The former variant costs 139 Euros (roughly Rs 11,946) and 169 Euros (roughly Rs 14,523). Customers will be able to pre-book their devices from June 15 and sales will start from June 18. Let’s take a look at all the specifications of the device. There’s no info on when the Redmi 9 will be launched in India.

Xiaomi Redmi 9: Specifications and Features

Let’s start with the display and design of the smartphone. The Redmi 9 looks very much similar to the Redmi K30. There is 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot drop display and you get a 89.83% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone will be available in three different colours — Sunset Purple, Carbon Grey, and Ocean Green.

Talking about the hardware of the smartphone, it will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset with the Mali-G52 GPU. It is an octa-core processor built on the 12nm process. Inside, there is a 5202mAh battery which will come with 18W quick charge 3.0 support. The charging port of the device will be a Type-C port. You get the facility of Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack. Also for security, there is a fingerprint scanner mounted in the rear of the device.

Coming to the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup in the rear with an LED flash. The primary sensor of the smartphone is a 13MP lens which comes with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For taking selfies, you get an 8MP camera. For shooting videos, you will get two options, one for shooting in 1080p@30fps and the second for shooting in 720p@30fps.