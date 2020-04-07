Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With 12GB of RAM and 512GB Storage Launched

Highlights The standard Redmi K30 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition features up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage

Redmi did not reveal the India launch details of K30 Pro

The Redmi K30 Pro was launched last month in China at an aggressive price and high-end specs on board. As you might be aware of by now, the K30 Pro comes in two models- the standard K30 Pro and the K30 Pro Zoom Edition with a telephoto lens. Redmi has now officially announced a new high-end variant of the K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Redmi K30 Pro will launch in India by the end of Q2 2020 and there are rumours stating that it will arrive as a Poco smartphone to India. Poco recently said the K30 Pro would not be rebranded as Poco F2 in India, but multiple leaks say the phone will be launched as Poco X2 Pro in the country. The official price of the 12GB+512GB variant of K30 Pro Zoom Edition is 4499 Yuan (approx. Rs 47,900).

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Now Has a New Top-End Model

Redmi launched the K30 Pro in multiple RAM and storage options. The standard K30 Pro features up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the Zoom Edition now offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The K30 Pro Zoom Edition’s 12GB+512GB variant is priced at Rs 4,499 as mentioned above and it went on for sale today in China. Additionally, users can also pick up the Zoom Edition of K30 Pro in another variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 42,500).

The price of Redmi K30 Pro starts at 2999 Yuan in China for the base 6GB+128GB storage model and it goes up to 3699 Yuan for the 8GB+256GB storage model.

Redmi K30 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Redmi K30 Pro is a flagship smartphone from the independent brand in China. The phone flaunts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display on the front with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. And yes, both the standard and Zoom Edition K30 Pro’s offer 5G support out of the box.

The Zoom Edition of the K30 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back comprising of 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 8MP telephoto lens with 30X digital zoom support, 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The standard K30 Pro lacks the 30X digital zoom feature and instead comes with 64MP+13MP+5MP+2MP camera setup on the back.

The handset runs Android 10 out of the box and is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.