Airtel Digital TV Makes 4 Platform Service Channels Available for Free Till April 14

Highlights Airtel Digital TV is now providing four premium channels at no extra cost

The newly launched Airtel CuriosityStream is also available for free till April 14

Airtel Digital TV follows the footsteps of Tata Sky and Dish TV

DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, Airtel Digital TV, has silently announced that it will be making four platform services available for free during the lockdown period in India. As the current lockdown period is expected to end on April 14, Airtel Digital TV will be providing the four platform channels at no extra cost to the subscribers till April 14. Notably, other DTH operators also announced this move recently and some of the names include Tata Sky and Dish TV. To keep subscribers entertained and motivated during the tough period, DTH operators are coming forward to offer their premium platform service channels for free. It all started with Tata Sky making its Fitness service free during the lockdown period, followed by other initiatives like emergency credit service and making ten more platform service channels free.

Airtel CuriosityStream, Airtel Seniors TV and 2 More Channels Available for Free

When it comes to platform service channels, no DTH operator can surpass Airtel Digital TV as it has more than 30 value-added channels on offer right now. Airtel Digital TV is now sending an SMS to its subscribers stating that the four platform and premium service channels- LetsDance, AapkiRasoi, Airtel SeniorsTV and Airtel CuriosityStream will be available for free till April 14, 2020.

Unlike Tata Sky which made several platform services available for free right after the lockdown announcement, Airtel Digital TV is providing the services for free just for one week. That said, we are expecting the lockdown to be extended further and so does the new offer from Airtel Digital TV.

The Airtel CuriosityStream channel was introduced last week by the company and the customers can access it on channel number 419. As for other channels, LetsDance is available on 113 channel number, Aapki Rasoi on channel number 407 and Airtel SeniorsTV on 323 channel number. For the users who already subscribers to these channels, they will continue to enjoy the benefits. But for those who aren’t subscribed, they can watch the channels for free.

Airtel Digital TV Leads the Platform Service Channels Segment

As mentioned above, Airtel Digital TV is currently leading the Value Added Service or Platform Service Channels section beating the likes of Tata Sky and Dish TV. For instance, Airtel Digital TV is offering exclusive channels like Airtel CuriosityStream, Airtel ShortsTV, GoodLife, The Horror TV, Telugu Talkies, Spotlight, Let’s Dance, Hollywood Dairies, Fitness Studio, Miniplex, IMusic, Sadabahar, OM Shakti, IKIDS, Comedy Galli, Disney Stories, Punjab Tadka, IGAMES, Hamar Canima and so on.

However, it is sad to see the DTH operator making only four platform services available for free during the lockdown period as Tata Sky is providing ten platform services at no extra cost including the popular Tata Sky Fitness channel.