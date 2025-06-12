

Bharti Airtel's direct-to-home (DTH) arm, Airtel Digital TV, has removed Zee Entertainment channels from its base channel packs following a recent price hike by the broadcaster. The move mirrors similar ongoing dispute between Sony Pictures Networks India and Tata Play, as DTH operators push back against rising content costs.

Viewers Must Opt for a la Carte Access

Airtel Digital TV announced it would adjust the pricing of its packs to reflect the exclusion of Zee channels. Customers wishing to continue viewing Zee's offerings will need to subscribe to them separately on an a la carte basis at standard rates.

"Due to recent changes in broadcaster tariffs, Zee Network channels will no longer be part of the Airtel DTH base packs. These pack prices will be adjusted accordingly," an Airtel spokesperson was quoted as saying in an ETTelecom report. "All Zee network channels are available on Airtel DTH and can be added individually to the list of subscribed channels at their respective MRPs via channel selection options."

The development comes after Zee and Sony raised their bouquet prices by over 10 percent in January, while JioStar introduced an even steeper 18 percent increase to Rs 110. Although Airtel and Zee have not disclosed the financial terms of their deal, industry estimates suggest Airtel pays Zee approximately Rs 300–400 crore annually in subscription fees, according to the report.

Sources familiar with the matter reportedly said Airtel Digital TV is resisting the price hike by Zee, as the company and other DTH operators aim to control costs and return to profitability.

Zee Denies Dispute, Points to Existing Agreement

Zee, however, has downplayed any conflict. A senior executive at the broadcaster said there is no dispute, citing the Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) agreement signed earlier this year. "I don't understand what the dispute is, because Airtel Digital TV has signed a RIO agreement with us and also implemented the price hike to its subscribers. We are waiting for them to send us the subscriber reports, providing the number of subscribers who are taking our channels and bouquets, and we will bill them accordingly," the executive added, according to the report.

"Distribution platforms have to reallocate content spends to reflect the new market dynamics — particularly in the wake of the creation of broadcasting giant JioStar, which has extracted its pound of flesh from the market," a veteran TV distribution executive was quoted as saying, adding that with overall average revenue per user (ARPU) stagnating, distributors are now compelled to reallocate budgets based on each network's strength.

JioStar emerged as a dominant player with a 34 percent viewership share. Zee currently holds 17 percent, while Sony Pictures Networks commands less than 10 percent.

The friction between broadcasters and distributors is also playing out in the courts. Sony Pictures Networks, operating under Culver Max Entertainment, recently moved the Bombay High Court against a Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) order that stayed its disconnection notice to Tata Play. The tribunal directed Tata Play to pay Rs 40 crore as part-payment of its Rs 128 crore dues to Sony.

India's Pay-TV Sector Faces Decline

Meanwhile, the broader pay-TV sector continues to shrink. A recent report by EY and the All India Digital Cable Federation revealed that India's pay-TV subscriber base has fallen from 151 million in 2018 to 111 million in 2024. The report forecasts a further drop to between 71 and 81 million households by 2030, driven by increasing channel prices, growing OTT adoption, and the popularity of free platforms such as DD Free Dish.

