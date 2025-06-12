Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Tab S9 FE at a Great Offer

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is a powerful tablet from Samsung is available for just Rs 34,999 in India for the base 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. This is a Wi-Fi only variant, and is available on Amazon.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a flagship smartphone of 2024 from Samsung is still available in the Indian market.
  • While it is a year older flagship, it still has the power to deliver a great and a smooth experience to customers.
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launched a premium price for Rs 1,29,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra tab s9 fe

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a flagship smartphone of 2024 from Samsung is still available in the Indian market. While it is a year older flagship, it still has the power to deliver a great and a smooth experience to customers. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra launched a premium price for Rs 1,29,999 for the base 12GB+256GB variant. Now the same variant is available at a discount of Rs 45,000. What's more, you can get the price lowered by a more thousand rupees if you have an old device and a particular bank card we are mentioning below. Further, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is also available at a great price compared to its original offer from the company. Let's take a look.




Read More - OnePlus 13s Now Available in India with Offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Tab S9 FE Price in India Latest

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is a powerful tablet from Samsung is available for just Rs 34,999 in India for the base 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. This is a Wi-Fi only variant, and is available on Amazon. You can take a look at all the other variants on the platform only.

Read More - Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's base model with 12GB+256GB is now available for Rs 84,999 only. This deal is also available on Amazon. Again, there are more variants of the device available, at a discounted price only. So you can take a look at that also on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 while the Tab S9 FE is powered by an Exynos processor clocked at 2.4 GHz. There's an 8000mAh battery inside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and it comes with the S Pen and has IP68 certification.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Expert Opinion

