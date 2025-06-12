Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is going to launch soon in India. The smartphone is going to launch in a few days. The company has confirmed that the launch of Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is on June 16, 2025. It is going to be an affordable smartphone. There will be at least two colour options that the device will be available in. These colour options are black and purple. Let's take a look at what's confirmed for the phone and what's surfacing online.









Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Details

Firstly, it is confirmed that the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is launching in India on June 16, 2025. Apart from this, the company has confirmed that the phone will come with a 6000mAh battery. It will also be only 7.94mm thick. There will be two colour options available for the phone - Black and Purple.

It is worth noting that Realme Narzo 80 and Narzo 80x launched in India earlier this year. There seems to be three camera cutout at the rear. Further, the device appears to have a flat display. It is the era of flat displays for the flagship phones. It is interesting to see curved displays going out of style so fast.