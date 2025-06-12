Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Firstly, it is confirmed that the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is launching in India on June 16, 2025. Apart from this, the company has confirmed that the phone will come with a 6000mAh battery.

Highlights

  • Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is going to launch soon in India.
  • The smartphone is going to launch in a few days.
  • The company has confirmed that the launch of Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is on June 16, 2025.

Follow Us

realme narzo 80 lite 5g india launch

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is going to launch soon in India. The smartphone is going to launch in a few days. The company has confirmed that the launch of Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is on June 16, 2025. It is going to be an affordable smartphone. There will be at least two colour options that the device will be available in. These colour options are black and purple. Let's take a look at what's confirmed for the phone and what's surfacing online.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Tab S9 FE at a Great Offer

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Details

Firstly, it is confirmed that the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is launching in India on June 16, 2025. Apart from this, the company has confirmed that the phone will come with a 6000mAh battery. It will also be only 7.94mm thick. There will be two colour options available for the phone - Black and Purple.

Read More - Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications

It is worth noting that Realme Narzo 80 and Narzo 80x launched in India earlier this year. There seems to be three camera cutout at the rear. Further, the device appears to have a flat display. It is the era of flat displays for the flagship phones. It is interesting to see curved displays going out of style so fast.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

So this CEO realised after 2.5 years. By October it will be 3 years of 5G availability and BSNL is…

5G Got a Lot of Positive Feedback: Vi CEO

Nitin :

They are not taking action on spam tele callers but themselves doing spam calls. Let google and security software do…

Airtel Blocks 1.80 Lakh Malicious Links in South India Using…

Phoenix96 :

yeah I noticed it just now. Hope they bring it down in sale. Otherwise T3 ultra or the others you…

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 India Launch Date Tipped

Phoenix96 :

Hmm Understandable but let's not delve more into it.

Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G Services in Bengaluru on June…

Phoenix96 :

Little overpriced but in BBD or other sales might come down. All rounder challenging its own V series too!

Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments