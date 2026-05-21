Dhurandhar 2 JioHotstar Release Latest Update in India

Dhurandhar 2 will soon arrive in JioHotstar. The release date has been confirmed for June 4, 2026. However, that is not the day it will be available for everyone. On JioHotstar, Dhurandhar 2 will be available regularly from June 5, 2026. But on June 4, 2026, it will be available at 7 PM because it will be a grand digital premiere. The thing is, Dhurandhar 2 is already available on Netflix. But this is something we will talk about in another article.

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Key Highlights Dhurandhar 2 will premiere on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026, at 7 PM as a grand digital premiere.

Regular streaming availability for all users on JioHotstar will begin from June 5, 2026.

Users with a paid JioHotstar subscription will be able to stream the movie without restrictions, while free-tier users may experience ads and lower streaming quality.

Dhurandhar 2 is still running successfully in cinemas across India despite its upcoming OTT release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has reportedly become one of India’s highest-grossing movies, surpassing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in box office collections.

Dhurandhar 2 JioHotstar Release: Is it Free?

Users who have the paid subscription of JioHotstar will not have to worry about anything when it comes to streaming the movie on the platform. Dhurandhar is available on Netflix, while the part 2 of the movie will be on JioHotstar. It could also be a possibility that the platform releases the move for free for everyone. However, the free or lower tier subscription users will have to watch the movie at a lower resolution and with advertisements in between, which would definitely take away from the experience of watching the movie.

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