OnePlus 13 will be Used for BGMS Season 4 All Matches

OnePlus 13 has been confirmed to be used for all the matches of the BGMS Season 4. This has been possible because OnePlus has become the official title sponsor of the BGMS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series) season 4. The OnePlus 13 is the company's best and most powerful flagship phone in the game and was launched in India earlier in January 2025. OnePlus 13 5G is available in India starting at Rs 69,999.









OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It starts with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a Rs 5000 bank discount available with select credit cards and users can also take advantage of the exchange offer from the company on Amazon and its official website.

OnePlus said, "The flagship OnePlus 13 will power every match at BGMS 2025 — a true showcase of the device’s battle-tested performance and unwavering reliability in high-stakes scenarios."

OnePlus 13 is an excellent phone for gaming because of several reasons. Firstly, its battery is 6000mAh in capacity and it charges at 100W when paired with a wire charger. It has a 2K ProXDR display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and supports high fps (frame rate per second) stable gaming for long. It also has a large cooling chamber and has great connectivity support to ensure a smooth online gameplay.