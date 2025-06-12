OnePlus 13 will be Used for BGMS Season 4 All Matches

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It starts with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a Rs 5000 bank discount available with select credit cards and users can also take advantage of the exchange offer from the company on Amazon and its official website.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13 has been confirmed to be used for all the matches of the BGMS Season 4.
  • This has been possible because OnePlus has become the official title sponsor of the BGMS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series) season 4.
  • The OnePlus 13 is the company's best and most powerful flagship phone in the game and was launched in India earlier in January 2025.

Follow Us

oneplus 13 will be used for bgms

OnePlus 13 has been confirmed to be used for all the matches of the BGMS Season 4. This has been possible because OnePlus has become the official title sponsor of the BGMS (Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series) season 4. The OnePlus 13 is the company's best and most powerful flagship phone in the game and was launched in India earlier in January 2025. OnePlus 13 5G is available in India starting at Rs 69,999.




Read More - Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Tab S9 FE at a Great Offer

OnePlus 13 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It starts with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There's a Rs 5000 bank discount available with select credit cards and users can also take advantage of the exchange offer from the company on Amazon and its official website.

OnePlus said, "The flagship OnePlus 13 will power every match at BGMS 2025 — a true showcase of the device’s battle-tested performance and unwavering reliability in high-stakes scenarios."

Read More - Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus 13 is an excellent phone for gaming because of several reasons. Firstly, its battery is 6000mAh in capacity and it charges at 100W when paired with a wire charger. It has a 2K ProXDR display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, and supports high fps (frame rate per second) stable gaming for long. It also has a large cooling chamber and has great connectivity support to ensure a smooth online gameplay.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

So this CEO realised after 2.5 years. By October it will be 3 years of 5G availability and BSNL is…

5G Got a Lot of Positive Feedback: Vi CEO

Nitin :

They are not taking action on spam tele callers but themselves doing spam calls. Let google and security software do…

Airtel Blocks 1.80 Lakh Malicious Links in South India Using…

Phoenix96 :

yeah I noticed it just now. Hope they bring it down in sale. Otherwise T3 ultra or the others you…

OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 India Launch Date Tipped

Phoenix96 :

Hmm Understandable but let's not delve more into it.

Vodafone Idea to Launch 5G Services in Bengaluru on June…

Phoenix96 :

Little overpriced but in BBD or other sales might come down. All rounder challenging its own V series too!

Vivo T4 Ultra Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments