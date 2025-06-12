DoT Eases Switching Between Prepaid and Postpaid with OTP-Based Process



In a move aimed at enhancing consumer convenience, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has simplified the process for switching between prepaid and postpaid mobile connections. The new directive, issued on June 10, 2025, reduces the mandatory cooling-off period for reconversion to facilitate seamless transitions between the two plan types using a One-Time Password (OTP).

Cooling-Off Period

One of the key changes includes a reduction in the mandatory cooling-off period for reconversion. Previously, subscribers were required to wait 90 days before they could switch again after converting from prepaid to postpaid or vice versa. Under the revised guidelines, this period has been reduced to 30 days for the first reconversion. However, for any subsequent OTP-based conversions, the original 90-day lock-in period will continue to apply.

The telecom department has emphasised that subscribers must be clearly informed of the applicable lock-in period each time a conversion is initiated. This measure is intended to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of the simplified process.

"In partial modification of these instructions, it has been decided that a subscriber may now be allowed to re-convert after 30 days from the date of first conversion. However, for any subsequent OTP based conversions if opted by the subscriber, they shall be permitted to re-convert only after 90 days from the date of previous conversion. This shall be communicated to the subscriber clearly before the start of each conversion," read the notice from the Ministry of Communications, shared by the DoT in a post on social platform X.

Security and Compliance Remain Unchanged

To maintain flexibility, the DoT has also allowed reconversion during the lock-in period through physical verification. Subscribers who wish to switch plans before the lock-in period ends can do so by visiting authorised outlets or Points of Sale (PoS) and completing the existing Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

"In case, if a subscriber wishes to re-convert within the lock-in period of 30 or 90 days (as the case may be), they may still do so by following the extant KYC process at PoS or authorised outlets of the licensees," the note further said.

While the new framework is designed to make switching between plans more user-friendly, all other security and regulatory requirements will remain unchanged.

