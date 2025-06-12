PCCW Global, Sparkle, Telecom Egypt and ZOI to Construct AAE-2 Subsea Cable System



A consortium of four subsea cable operators—PCCW Global, Sparkle, Telecom Egypt, and Zain Omantel International (ZOI)—has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct the Asia-Africa-Europe-2 (AAE-2) subsea cable system. The project aims to establish a subsea digital corridor linking Hong Kong and Singapore to Italy, with terrestrial routes running through Thailand, the Arabian Peninsula, and Egypt.

Building the AAE-2 Digital Corridor

The AAE-2 system is designed to deliver high-capacity, low-latency, and resilient connectivity across three continents. It will serve as a critical backbone for global internet traffic, supporting the growing demands of cloud computing, content delivery, and digital transformation. By integrating subsea and terrestrial infrastructure, the system aims to offer a geographically diverse and future-proof route for international data traffic.

According to the official release, the cable system will also feature extensions to key locations along its path. AAE-2 builds upon the legacy of the AAE-1 cable and will incorporate advanced technologies to provide greater bandwidth and network resilience empowering communities and businesses across Asia, Africa and Europe.

AAE-2 as a Strategic Milestone

The project is spearheaded by PCCW Global, Sparkle, Telecom Egypt and ZOI, combining expertise and resources to deliver a world-class infrastructure. "This groundbreaking project marks a vital step in addressing the increasing demand for robust internet infrastructure, facilitating faster data transfer and improved connectivity across multiple regions," the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Sohail Qadir, CEO of ZOI, described the initiative as a strategic milestone for the region. "As the international gateway for the Middle East, we are uniquely positioned at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe, making us a strategic enabler of next-generation connectivity. AAE-2 reflects our long-term vision to connect continents and digital ecosystems through resilient and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our cooperation brings together advanced infrastructure, diverse terrestrial routes and AI-ready capacity. AAE-2 will strengthen global traffic flows, empower emerging markets and unlock new avenues for economic growth across the region and beyond."

Frederick Chui, CEO of PCCW Global, said the project builds on the company's experience with the AAE-1 system. "Following our instrumental role in the success of the AAE-1 system, we are pleased to bring our expertise to AAE-2, an advanced, high-capacity and geographically diverse subsea cable system connecting Asia and Europe."

Sparkle CEO Enrico Bagnasco emphasised the project's alignment with Sparkle's broader strategy. "The AAE-2 cable system is an innovative project perfectly in line with Sparkle's long-term strategy to strengthen the Asia-Africa-Europe corridor by enhancing route diversity and ensuring the highest levels of network resilience. In recent years, we have invested in new submarine systems and established advanced landing hubs along this strategic route, reinforcing our commitment to reliable global connectivity.

"Among the key initiatives, the Blue and Raman submarine cable systems- linking Italy to India through an innovative path - together with the strengthening of the Sicily Hub in Palermo and the hub in Chania as well as the creation of a brand new scalable landing platform in Genoa. With AAE-2, we are taking a further step forward, contributing to the creation of a distinctive infrastructure that combines terrestrial and subsea solutions to deliver secure, high-capacity, and low-latency connectivity in support of the digital transformation of businesses and communities worldwide," Bagnasco added.

Telecom Egypt's CEO Mohamed Nasr noted the significance of the collaboration in extending Egypt's role as a global connectivity hub. "AAE-2 will also benefit from accessing and cross-connecting with the other subsea cables using our WeConnect ecosystem."

Once completed, AAE-2 is expected to become a cornerstone of global connectivity, enabling faster data transmission and supporting economic growth across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

