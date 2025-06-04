Tata Communications Launches New Submarine Cable System TGN-IA2



Tata Communications has announced the integration of a new submarine cable system, named TGN-IA2, built by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, into its global network infrastructure. "TGN-IA2 will enable customers — including enterprises, hyperscalers, and service providers — to leverage availability of diverse and resilient connectivity solutions from a single provider in their Intra-Asia networks," Tata Communications said on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Lands 2Africa Pearls Subsea Cable in India









TGN-IA2 Integration with Existing Infrastructure

Additionally, TGN-IA2 will integrate with the company's existing TGN-IA (Tata Global Network – Intra-Asia) cable and other global subsea assets, strengthening connectivity from Asia to the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and India.

Unlike traditional consortium-led models, Tata Communications says it retains full ownership and control over capacity upgrades on TGN-IA2. This autonomy offers flexibility in provisioning services, enabling faster deployment and enhanced business agility for customers.

Boosting Enterprise Agility

With this upgrade, enterprises across sectors such as financial services, e-commerce, logistics, and cloud computing stand to benefit from improved network latency, enhanced reliability, and robust redundancy. The infrastructure is also optimised to support data-intensive applications including artificial intelligence (AI), data center interconnectivity, and high-definition content delivery.

Executive Vice President – Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Communications said, "Whether you're a cloud provider expanding into Asia, an MNC seeking low-latency connectivity across continents, or a digital business scaling globally, TGN-IA2 is a foundation for your future. This latest enhancement to our network fabric will further strengthen Tata Communications' position as a global leader in smart, secure, and scalable connectivity and cross-border innovation."

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.