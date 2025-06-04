Jio Unlimited Offer 2025 to Remain Active Indefinitely

Reliance Jio unveiled the Jio Unlimited Offer 2025 earlier this year. The offer started from March 17, 2025. This was to capitalise on the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 wave. The thing is, that wave has now ended. The IPL 2025 finals were played on June 3, 2025, and the offer from Jio is still here. Earlier, Jio was giving fixed dates for when the offer would be over. But now, that has been updated. There's no more fixed dates. Jio has said that the offer will be there until a date determined by RJIL. So for now, ther offer is there indefinitely. But it can be removed anytime by the company.









Read More - Jio Added Milllions of New Active Users in April 2025

For the mobile subscribers, prepaid and postpaid both, users recharging with Rs 299 or above plans are getting free access to JioHotstar Mobile subscription free. This subscription is for three months. JioHotstar now comes under Reliance Industries after the merger of Disney into Reliance.

Jio is also offering the Home WiFi offer under this Jio Unlimited offer 2025. In this offer, customers are given 50 day free access to JioFiber or JioAirFiber. But even for this, uesrs have to recharge with a prepaid plan that costs Rs 299 or more. Jio has been adding the most 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) customers for several months now. This will help the company in boosting revenues as FWA subscribers, after the trial period ends, will start paying. These customers often stay longer with the companies and also pay more money than mobile users for connections every month.

Read More - Jio Leads 5G FWA Subscriber Addition in April 2025: TRAI

Reliance Jio's Unlimited Offer 2025 has helped the company in adding plenty of paying subscribers to the JioHotstar platform. This offer is allowing the platform to get a wider exposure from the consumers and enabling monetisation by enabling them to upgrade to higher tier plans.