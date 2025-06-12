

Indian telecom company Bharti Airtel has announced that it has blocked malicious links and safeguarded millions of users in South India—particularly in Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu—within 25 days of deploying its advanced AI-powered fraud detection system, according to multiple media reports. The initiative is part of Airtel's nationwide rollout aimed at combating the growing threat of online fraud. The company said the system is automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband users.

Real-Time Protection Across Platforms

According to a PTI report, Bharti Airtel said, "Automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, the advanced system scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, E-mail and other browsers. It leverages real-time threat intelligence to examine over 1 billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds."

As per multiple media reports, Airtel blocked 1.80 lakh malicious links and safeguarded more than 2.3 million users in Karnataka, 5.4 million in Telangana, and over 3 million in Tamil Nadu within 25 days of launching its advanced fraud detection system.

For instance, if a user receives a suspicious message that reads, "Your package is delayed. Track it here:" followed by a malicious URL, and clicks on the link, Airtel's system springs into action. It instantly scans the URL and, if flagged as suspicious, blocks access. The user is then redirected to a warning message that reads, "Blocked! Airtel found this site dangerous!" All of this happens in real-time, helping prevent users from falling victim to various types of online fraud.

Key Stakeholders Laud Airtel's Initiative

According to a report, Tarun Virmani, CEO-Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Bharti Airtel, said that at a time when digital threats were becoming more advanced and widespread, the need for a strong and dependable secure mobile network was more essential than ever.

At an event in the Tamil Nadu circle, Sandeep Mittal, Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, reportedly said: "We are pleased that the Airtel team informed us and offered a comprehensive overview of their initiative for fraud detection solutions, detailing its goals and operational methodology."

Commenting on the initiative, Ajay Ananthapadmanabhan, CEO – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Bharti Airtel, reportedly said; "Protecting our customers from all forms of fraud is our highest priority, and we are dedicated to offering this solution free of charge. The AI-driven fraud detection system will be essential for enhancing our capabilities in this area and for delivering fresh and innovative solutions to meet our customers' urgent needs. We are confident that our solution will offer robust protection to customers in Telangana against cyber fraud, allowing them to navigate the digital landscape with assurance."

In her remarks on the initiative, Shikha Goel, IPS, DG and Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, was quoted as saying: "The cybersecurity initiative in Telangana is amplifying its endeavors to address scams, understanding the critical need for strong fraud prevention strategies. The state has commended Airtel for its efficient fraud detection solution, underscoring the importance of partnership in strengthening security measures."

Multilingual Support for Diverse Populations

According to the report, the AI-driven platform delivers fraud warnings in the user's preferred language, including regional languages like Telugu, making it highly effective across Telangana's diverse population. This multilingual support is particularly valuable in districts with low digital literacy or where English is not widely used. The solution operates silently in the background, requires no installation, and is provided free of cost.

Proactive Step Amid Rising Cybercrime in India

In May, Airtel introduced a new security solution designed to detect and block malicious websites across all communication platforms—including emails, browsers, OTT apps, and platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and SMS—in real time. Initially launched in the Haryana circle, it looks like the service has now expanded to other circles, with Airtel sharing the early results of its nationwide rollout.

Airtel's move comes in the wake of a significant rise in cyber fraud incidents across the country. The company said the rollout of this AI-based security layer is a proactive measure to protect users from phishing attempts, scam links, and other online threats.

