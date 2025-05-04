Bharti Airtel and Tata Group End DTH Business Talks

The two companies fail to reach an agreement to combine Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play, marking a shift in their strategies for the DTH market.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel and Tata Group have officially ended talks to merge their DTH businesses.
  • The proposed merger would have given Airtel a majority stake of 52-55 percent.
  • The two companies were valued between Rs 6,000-7,000 crore each.

Bharti Airtel and the Tata Group have announced the termination of discussions to merge their direct-to-home (DTH) television businesses — Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play — after failing to reach a mutually agreeable resolution.

In a regulatory filing late Saturday, Airtel said, "After not being able to find a satisfactory resolution, the parties have mutually decided to terminate the discussions."




Also Read: Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV Set to Merge Amid DTH Industry Decline: Report

Airtel and Tata Group End Merger Discussions

"This is in reference to our intimation dated February 26, 2025, wherein the Company informed that it is in bilateral discussions with TATA Group to explore a potential combination of TATA Group's Direct To Home (DTH) business housed under Tata Play Limited with Bharti Telemedia Limited, a subsidiary of the Company," Airtel said on May 3, 2025.

The two companies had been in talks to merge their DTH operations. According to previous reports, the proposed merger was expected to give Airtel a majority stake of around 52–55 percent in the combined entity, while the remaining 45–48 percent would be held by Tata Play's shareholders, including Walt Disney Co.

Also Read: Airtel Digital TV Launches New Entertainment Plan With Amazon Prime Benefits

Valuation and Strategic Implications

Both businesses were reportedly valued in the range of Rs 6,000–7,000 crore each. The merger, had it gone through, would have marked the second major consolidation in India’s DTH space after the Dish TV-Videocon d2H merger in 2016.

Tata Play

Tata Play, India's largest DTH provider, was formerly known as Tata Sky and began as a joint venture between the Tata Group and Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. Walt Disney acquired News Corp's stake in Tata Play as part of its global acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, currently owns 70 percent in Tata Play, reportedly having bought Singapore-based Temasek's 10 percent stake in April 2024 for Rs 835 crore, valuing the company at approximately USD 1 billion.

Also Read: Airtel IPTV Launches in 2,000 Cities: Plans Start at Rs 699 with OTT Streaming Apps

Airtel IPTV Service

The deal was seen as a strategic move to bolster Airtel's non-mobile revenue streams amid a rapidly changing media landscape, with consumers increasingly shifting to digital streaming platforms.

Airtel recently launched an IPTV service on top of its fiber infrastructure to transform the entertainment landscape in India. With the deal now off the table, both Airtel and Tata Group are expected to explore independent strategies for their respective DTH businesses.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Expert Opinion

