Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual and Redmi Note 8 Prices Increased in India Yet Again

Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Dual and the Redmi Note 8 have got another increase in their prices. The interesting thing to note is that this is not the first time these devices have seen a price hike in India. Before the current price hike, the prices of these same devices were increased by Xiaomi because of the increased GST rates. Now, all three devices have seen a price hike of around Rs 500. The new prices can be confirmed by going to the official website of Mi and other e-commerce platforms where these devices are currently selling. Some of the different variants of the devices have been affected by the price hikes as well. Let’s see how the pricing of these devices looks like now.

Xiaomi Redmi 8

The Redmi 8 was launched last year for a price of Rs 7,999. The device has seen price hikes at different occasions now. Before the recent increase in price, the Redmi 8 was selling for Rs 9,299. Now, the price of the device has been increased by Rs 200 and so it is selling for Rs 9,499 for its 4GB+64GB storage option. So over the lifetime of the device, it has seen a total price hike of Rs 1,500.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual comes in two variants. One of its variants with 3GB+32GB hasn’t been affected by the price hike and is still priced at Rs 7,999. Coming to its other variant with 2GB+32GB, it has seen a price hike of Rs 200. Now the smartphone is selling for Rs 7,499. It is worthy to note that the device was launched at a price of Rs 6,499 so it has seen a price hike of Rs 1,000 so far.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 comes in two variants and both of its variants have seen a price hike. The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 11,999. Compared to its earlier price of Rs 11,499, the device has seen a price hike of Rs 500. The other variant of the device with 6GB+128GB is now selling for Rs 14,499. Earlier it was selling for Rs 13,999. The Redmi Note 8 was launched at Rs 9,999 and is now selling for Rs 11,999 meaning the device has seen a price hike of Rs 2,000 since the year it has launched.