Electronic Gadgets Will Be Available on E-Commerce Platforms from April 20

Government will open the E-commerce Sector and allow delivery of Electronic good like Laptop, Smartphones, Refrigerators and many more

By April 16th, 2020
    Highlights
    • E-commerce Sector will be opened after April 20, 2020
    • Delivery Vehicles Will need special permission to operate
    • Government will safeguard the interest of employees

    Since the lockdown period has been extended for another 19 days, the government is planning to provide relief to the commercial sector. As per a senior home ministry official, electronic gadget like Laptops, Smartphones, Refrigerators will be available on E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. Not only this, but stationery items will also be available in the platforms, and people will be able to order them. However, no distinction has been made by the government between essential and non-essential commodities. It is expected that slowly the government will liberate the commercial sectors and revive them financially.

    Delivery Vehicles will Need Permission

    Though the government will allow the e-commerce operations, strict social distancing norms will be followed by the government to ensure that virus is not spreading. Also, the vehicles involved in the delivery will have to take special permissions to move around and deliver packages. The government has also allowed the movement of trucks with certain restrictions. It will be necessary for truck drivers to carry a valid driving license and more than three people, including helper, will not be allowed. Also, repairing shops and food outlets in highways will be allowed to operate with strict social distancing guidelines. If the social distancing guidelines are not followed strict actions will be taken by the local authorities.

    Government will Safeguard the interest of Employees

    The government is trying to revive the entire commercial sector. The major benefit from the move will be enjoyed by daily wage earners. As the major number of employees are engaged in delivery services, the government will ensure that the major portion of the workers start earning again and manage their bread and butter. Not only this, but the government will slowly liberate other retail sectors so that the economy starts developing again and people get necessary commodities with any external hassle. Though the government will open the sector, a strict guideline related to the precautionary measures will be rolled out, which will be mandatory to follow for the safety purpose of employees. Also, the government might not allow deliveries to COVID-19 hotspots areas.

