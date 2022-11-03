Amazon India Offers Free Spotify Premium Subscription: What to Know

Spotify is a fantastic tool for listening to your favourite songs and albums, finding new music, and creating playlists for friends. However, the user experience is extremely constrained if you aren't paying for it. By upgrading your Spotify account, you can get unlimited skips, free downloads, offline listening, and a tonne of other wonderful benefits.

For one month, Spotify Premium is free. Following that, you must pay Rs 119 each month. Payment options include debit or credit cards. The subscription may be cancelled at any time. Users who have already tried premium are not eligible for the one-month free trial.

For a limited number of customers, Amazon India is offering a free six-month subscription to Spotify Premium. Customers can enter to win a year of Spotify Premium by just making purchases on the Amazon India website. On the e-retail site, you may buy a wide range of things, including electronic equipment like tablets, laptops, mobile devices, speakers, headphones, and accessories. If you want to be a contender for a win, there are various rules and circumstances that must be met.

Amazon India’s Spotify Premium Offer

Only purchases of electrical items made through the e-commerce website are eligible for the offer. The item being purchased should cost more than Rs 5,000. Additionally, clients receive a complimentary subscription for three months if the item is priced at more than Rs 1,000 but less than or at Rs 5,000. Customers also ought to have registered their email addresses with the online store instead of signing up for a free trial of Spotify Premium. You can download up to 10,000 songs per device with this plan, which has a monthly cost of Rs 119 (a total of Rs 714) and supports 5 devices.

Validity of Amazon India’s Spotify Premium Offer

The terms of this offer are as follows: Customers may take advantage of it from October 24 through November 30, 2022, according to Amazon India's support page. By December 15, 2022, qualifying customers will get a coupon at the email addresses on record with Amazon.in for a free subscription to either three or six months of Spotify Premium's Individual plan.