Most iPhone 15 Series Models Will Include 5G Modems Provided by Qualcomm

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

Snapdragon X70 modem from Qualcomm is anticipated to be included in all four iPhone 15 versions when they launch next year. According to MacRumors, the 4nm technique will be used by TSMC to manufacture the 5G modem.

Highlights

  • Qualcomm would continue to supply its 5G modem for upcoming iPhones at least through 2025.
Qualcomm

A 5G modem will be available for the upcoming iPhone 15 series, according to chipmaker Qualcomm. Nearly 20% of the components for the iPhone 15 series' 5G modems were originally expected to come from Qualcomm. As per earlier rumours, Qualcomm would continue to supply its 5G modem for upcoming iPhones at least through 2025, despite the fact that Apple is likely to design its own for the new models.

Additional Information on 5G Modems

During the Qualcomm fiscal Q4 earnings call, the company's chief financial officer, Akash Palkhiwala, stated that the company now anticipates having a vast majority of 5G modems for the launch of the 2023 iPhone, up from its previous 20% assumption, which would have resulted in a significant increase in revenue from Apple products. The planning assumption has not changed further, according to Palkhiwala, and they are projecting a negligible contribution from Apple product revenues in fiscal 25.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem will be utilised in the iPhones of 2024, according to a note to investors written in October by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu. The newest Snapdragon X70 modem from Qualcomm is anticipated to be included in all four iPhone 15 versions when they launch next year. According to MacRumors, the 4nm technique will be used by TSMC to manufacture the 5G modem.

With the X70 modem, the iPhone 15 may offer download speeds of up to 10Gbps, higher coverage, better signal quality, and an increase in the power efficiency of up to 60%. The renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also anticipated that Qualcomm modems might still be used in the iPhone 15. The overwhelming demand for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to Kuo, may lead the tech giant to opt to further differentiate its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions.

Reported By

Videos

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

