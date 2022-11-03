Projector Designed for Professional Environments; Smart Projector EH620 Launched by BenQ

BenQ has launched a new product for businesses in the Indian market. The new device is the Smart Projector EH620, the world's first Windows-based projector designed for professional environments.

BenQ's new intelligent projector is powered by the latest Intel processor 4000 series CPU, which is also integrated with EH620's application and security system. This was done by his R&D team at the company working with Intel. So, a user can simply log into his network account directly from his EH620 and instantly start cloud-based meetings and video conferences on the 150-inch full HD screen. Additionally, the new smart projectors can download business applications from the Microsoft Store and host Windows software such as web browsers and meeting apps.

In particular, BenQ EH620 also provides enterprise identity services such as single sign-on, multi-factor authentication and conditional access, enhanced by network security with AES 128-bit encryption and WPA2 wireless protection to protect against most cybersecurity attacks. It also comes with Intel Secure Boot to protect against malware threats.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India, said, “EH620 is our innovative addition to the projectors segment that provides unique offerings facilitating seamless video conferencing and wireless screen sharing for the modern workplace. The new smart projector provides meaningful all-in-one windows feature to commence meetings for the future by 3rd party control system compatibility. We intend to further strengthen and empower the industry with the launch of cutting-edge corporate solutions that will greatly improve operational efficiencies of businesses and reduce down-time, by improving workplace efficiencies.”

The EH620 offers easy system integration with the Windows-based ecosystem and supports devices such as smart boards, interactive boards and various cameras. The BenQ EH620 smart projector will be priced at Rs 95,000 in the Indian market. The product is available at major local IT and consumer electronics retailers. The company also offers a full two-year on-site warranty.