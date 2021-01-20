Vivo Y31 With Snapdragon 662 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India, Check Price

Vivo has been on a launching spree for the Indian market. The company yesterday launched the Vivo Y20G and has also launched Vivo Y20A, Vivo Y51A, and Vivo Y12S in a short span of time in India. The Vivo Y31 which has launched today comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. The device has a triple-camera setup at the rear which gets the support of Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). For more details about the specifications and price of the Vivo Y31, kindly read ahead.

Vivo Y31 Specifications

Vivo Y31 comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) IPS display and will run on FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There is a triple camera setup at the rear of the device which has a 48MP primary sensor and is paired with a 2MP bokeh sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The camera supports EIS along with Super Night mode. There is a 16MP sensor at the front of the device paired with an f/2.0 lens for clicking selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y31 supports connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS, and also has a Type-C port for enabling fast-charging. The device comes with an ambient light sensor, magnetometer, accelerometer, and a proximity sensor as well. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device for facilitating additional security.

As mentioned above, the Vivo Y31 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 18W fast-charging. The device weighs 188 grams and measures 163.86×75.32×8.38mm.

Vivo Y31 Price

The Chinese smartphone maker has launched the Vivo Y31 in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced Rs 16,490 for the same and will be available in two different colours for the users in India: Racing Black and Ocean Blue. The device will be selling through Amazon, Flipkart, and the official India website of Vivo as well as all the offline retail partners of the company in India.

There is a special offer for people purchasing the device with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards EMI transactions which is a cashback of up to Rs 1,000. There are more offers with zero-down payment available, kindly check them out at respective selling platforms.