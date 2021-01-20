Vivo Y31 With Snapdragon 662 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India, Check Price

Vivo Y31 has launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and 5,000mAh battery in the Indian market in a single variant

By January 20th, 2021 AT 4:33 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    vivo-y31-with-snapdragon-662-soc-launched-india

    Vivo has been on a launching spree for the Indian market. The company yesterday launched the Vivo Y20G and has also launched Vivo Y20A, Vivo Y51A, and Vivo Y12S in a short span of time in India. The Vivo Y31 which has launched today comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. The device has a triple-camera setup at the rear which gets the support of Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). For more details about the specifications and price of the Vivo Y31, kindly read ahead.

    Vivo Y31 Specifications

    Vivo Y31 comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) IPS display and will run on FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

    There is a triple camera setup at the rear of the device which has a 48MP primary sensor and is paired with a 2MP bokeh sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. The camera supports EIS along with Super Night mode. There is a 16MP sensor at the front of the device paired with an f/2.0 lens for clicking selfies and video calls.

    The Vivo Y31 supports connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, FM Radio, GPS/A-GPS, and also has a Type-C port for enabling fast-charging. The device comes with an ambient light sensor, magnetometer, accelerometer, and a proximity sensor as well. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted at the side of the device for facilitating additional security.

    As mentioned above, the Vivo Y31 comes with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 18W fast-charging. The device weighs 188 grams and measures 163.86×75.32×8.38mm.

    Vivo Y31 Price

    The Chinese smartphone maker has launched the Vivo Y31 in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced Rs 16,490 for the same and will be available in two different colours for the users in India: Racing Black and Ocean Blue. The device will be selling through Amazon, Flipkart, and the official India website of Vivo as well as all the offline retail partners of the company in India.

    There is a special offer for people purchasing the device with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards EMI transactions which is a cashback of up to Rs 1,000. There are more offers with zero-down payment available, kindly check them out at respective selling platforms.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vivo Y31 With Snapdragon 662 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India, Check Price

    Vivo has been on a launching spree for the Indian market. The company yesterday launched the Vivo Y20G and has...

    module-4-img

    Understanding the Configuration of Spectrum Put for Auction in 2021

    As we already know, the Indian government will hold the next round of spectrum auction from March 1, 2021, the...

    module-4-img

    India Drops One Place on Speedtest Global Index for Mobile, Fixed Broadband

    India dropped one spot on both the Speedtest Global Index for mobile and fixed broadband in December, 2020, Ookla data...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Unveils Roaming Services in Five Countries

    module-4-img

    Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Launched in India With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, Check Price

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Weekend Data Rollover is Here to Stay

    module-4-img

    Vu Cinema TV-Action Series With 100W Cinematic Speaker and Support for Dual-Band Wi-Fi Launched in India