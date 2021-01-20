BSNL Prepaid Plans That Offer Solid Data and Voice Calling Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently updated its fair usage policy (FUP) on unlimited calls and SMS for its prepaid users. Until a few days back, unlimited calling with a BSNL plan meant 250 minutes free calling in a day after which standard charges were applicable. But now that restriction has been removed by the telco, and users get truly unlimited voice calling with their prepaid plans. Adding to this, every prepaid plan from BSNL also offers 100 SMS/day now. With this move, BSNL is setting itself up to compete with the prepaid offerings of other telcos such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Today, we are listing all the best-prepaid plans from BSNL which come with unlimited voice calling and data benefits.

BSNL Rs 118 Plan

The Rs 118 plan from BSNL comes with a very short validity of 26 days. This plan offers users unlimited voice calling along with 0.5GB daily FUP data. After consuming the FUP data, the speed for the user drops to 40 Kbps. Users also get 100 SMS/day with this prepaid offer from BSNL, but unfortunately, there are no over-the-top (OTT) benefits. However, there is an additional benefit of free personalised ringtone.

BSNL Rs 187 Plan

The Rs 187 plan from BSNL carries a validity of 28 days which is just 2 days more than the validity of the Rs 118 plan. But this plan is more expensive because it offers more data. Users get 2GB daily FUP data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan. After consuming FUP data, the speed for the users drops to 80 Kbps. There are no OTT benefits, but the users do get free personalised ringtone benefit with this plan as well.

BSNL Rs 247 Plan

This is one of the most solid prepaid offerings from BSNL. The Rs 247 plan offers users 3GB daily FUP data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. After consuming the FUP data, speed for the user drops to 80 Kbps. This plan comes with a validity of 30 days and also ships with an OTT benefit of Eros Now Entertainment along with free BSNL Tunes.

BSNL Rs 319 Plan

This plan is an exception to this list since it doesn’t offer any data, SMS, or OTT benefits. The Rs 319 plan from BSNL comes with a validity of 75 days and offers unlimited voice calling benefit to the users both while in the home and national roaming. Users who want only voice calling facility can opt for this plan comfortably.