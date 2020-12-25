Motorola to Rollout Android 11 Update to 22 Smartphones

Months after the Android 11 official rollout from Google, smartphone maker Motorola has now confirmed that it will be pushing the same update to its 22 smartphones and one Lenovo smartphone. The list includes the likes of Motorola Razr 5G, Razr 2019, Motorola Edge+ and a lot of mid-range, budget phones from the company. The only Lenovo smartphone that will get the Android 11 update is Lenovo K12 Note. Out of 22 smartphones, only a few are launched in India such as the Motorola Edge+, Motorola One Vision, Moto G 5G, etc. The rest of the phones are available in Brazil and several North American markets. Motorola just revealed the list of phones that will get the Android 11 update. The company did not reveal the exact release timeline for any of the smartphones.

Motorola Android 11 Update to Reach 22 Smartphones

Here’s the full list of Motorola smartphones which will get Android 11 update in 2021: Motorola Razr 5G, Motorola Razr 2019, Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+, Motorola One 5G, Motorola One Action, Motorola One Fusion, Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola One Hyper, Motorola One Vision, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, Moto G Fast, Moto G Power, Moto G Pro, Moto G Stylus, Moto G9, Moto G9 Play, Moto G9 Plus, Moto G9 Power, Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power. The company will also be pushing the update to the Lenovo K12 Note smartphone which did not launch in India till date.

The Motorola phones which are available in India are Motorola Razr 5G, Razr 2019, Edge+, One Action, One Fusion+, One Vision, Moto G 5G, Moto G9, Moto G9 Power, Moto G8 and the Moto G8 Power. It is sad to see the company not including the Moto E series of phones. The Moto E7 Plus which recently launched in India is not part of the list.

Motorola did not reveal the exact release timeline for any of the smartphone mentioned above. In fact, the company says the update timeline might change as the list is provided just for communication purposes and the “information communicated is not a commitment or an obligation.”

The Lenovo-owned company once used to be the go-to operator for software updates, but the scenario has changed over the last three years. We are expecting the flagship Razr and Edge+ phones will get the Android 11 update first before the mid-range phones. What are your expectations on the Android 11 update from Motorola? Let us know in the comments below.