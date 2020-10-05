Motorola Razr 5G Launched in India, Jio Users Can Save Up to Rs 14,997

Motorola on Monday launched the new Motorola Razr 5G in India, the second generation device of the iconic flip phone brand that was re-introduced by the company earlier in the year. The company said that the new Razr is the “refined, enhanced and powerful successor of the earlier generation” model released in India. The new Razr is said to be designed to “withstand up to 200,000 flips.” The second generation model features an 48MP selfie camera with OIS that also serves as a rear camera when the users flip open the smartphone.

Moto Razr 5G Now Launched in India

The Motorola Razr 5G packs in a 6.2-inch foldable display with a 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio.

“We found an average user flips razr 40 times per day, while power users flips razr 100 times a day,” Motorola said in a release. “Our flip cycling test showed razr is designed to withstand up to 200,000 flips, meaning it would take a power user over 5 years to reach that level of use.”

The new Razr also carries over the software tweaks delivered to the external display of the first generation model. The company said that the users can also access specific apps like YouTube Music, Google Maps and Spotify from the external display with the users also having the ability to reply to text messages.

The battery has also been bumped up to 2800 mAh with the company promising “all day” battery life.

Razr 5G Available with Multiple Launch Offers

The company said that the Razr 5G users will receive two “assured” OS upgrades and three years of security upgrades.

The Razr 5G will be available in Polished Graphite color at a price of Rs 1,24,999 with pre-booking beginning October 5 and sales starting on October 12, 2020. The company said that the users can get the device across all “leading retail stores” and on Flipkart. It has to be noted that the earlier generation of the Motorola Razr was introduced in India at a price of Rs 1,24,999.

Further, Rs 10,000 instant discount is said to be provided for those purchasing the device online on HDFC credit cards and HDFC debit and credit card equated monthly instalment (EMI) transactions. Similarly, Rs 10,000 is also offered as cashback under the same scheme to those users purchasing the device offline.

Crucially, the company said that the Reliance Jio users purchasing the new Razr 5G can save up to Rs 14,997. The new Razr 5G users on Reliance Jio network can receive double data when recharging with the Rs 4999 annual plan with users offered 700GB data without any daily limit. Further, the Reliance Jio users would also receive an additional year of unlimited voice and 700GB data with the total savings said to be hitting Rs 14,997 mark.