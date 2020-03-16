Motorola Launches Razr (2019) Foldable Phone in India at Rs 1,24,999

Highlights Motorola Razr (2019) launches in India at a price of Rs 1,24,999

The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

Motorola Razr (2019) will take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Motorola Razr (2019) is the latest foldable phone to debut in India after the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold. The Razr (2019) was the first vertically folding phone launched back in November 2019 itself. Later on, we saw Samsung launching the Galaxy Z Flip with a similar design as the Razr (2019) during its Unpacked Event in February 2020. The Razr (2019) is not a flagship smartphone and the specs of the handset are also on the mid-range level. For starters, the Razr (2019) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The price of the Razr (2019) in India has been set as Rs 1,24,999. Continue reading to know more about the specs of Motorola Razr (2019) in detail.

Motorola Razr (2019): Specifications and Features

Motorola was the first smartphone brand in the world to launch a vertically folding phone and it is the Razr (2019). Notably, the 2019 edition of Razr also features an identical design as the good-old Razr. Moving onto the specs, the Razr (2019) features a primary 6.2-inch HD+ OLED screen with a resolution of 876×2142 pixels and 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, users can see a secondary 2.7-inch screen with 600×800 pixels resolution. The secondary screen displays the incoming call notification, standard notifications from all the apps and it even allows users to control the music playback.

On the hardware front, the Motorola Razr (2019) has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone comes in a single variant and there’s no microSD card slot for storage expansion. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.

As for the cameras, the Razr (2019) has a 16MP shooter on the back with f/1.7 aperture, and when unfolded, users can also spot a 5MP sensor for capturing selfies. Motorola also added an optical fingerprint scanner and the phone weighs 205 grams. Lastly, the handset runs Android 9 Pie out of the box which is underwhelming and the phone is backed by a 2510mAh battery.

Motorola Razr (2019): Pricing in India and Availability

As noted, Motorola has launched the Razr (2019) in only one variant in India. The phone with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 1,24,999 in the country. It can be purchased in only one colour option- Noir Black via Flipkart and offline stores. Motorola confirmed the pre-bookings for the device will begin today and the first sale will take place on April 2.