d2h Stream Features Detailed: Android TV, OTT Apps and Rs 2,499 Price Tag

Highlights The d2h Stream is available at Rs 2,499 for existing customers

New users can purchase the product at Rs 3,999

D2h has started selling the product

After keeping the users in a wait, DTH operators, D2h has finally introduced its Android TV-based Set-Top Box called ‘d2h Stream.’ The d2h Stream offers a lot of features when compared to the standard SD and HD Set-Top Boxes from the company. Firstly, it runs on the Android TV platform and comes with the Google Play Store, which allows users to download and install popular apps at no extra cost. Next up, it is a hybrid Set-Top Box meaning users can watch both Satellite TV and content from OTT apps with ease. The d2h Stream is available at Rs 2,499 for existing subscribers whereas the new users will have to purchase it for Rs 3,999. D2h, as a DTH operator, is termed as an affordable service provider and the OTT apps subscription applies to everyone additionally.

d2h Stream Overview: What it Offers

Similar to other hybrid STBs from DTH operators, the first highlight of d2h Stream is the capability to switch between Satellite TV and OTT content with just one click. And there’s only one remote for navigation. The white-coloured remote control comes with a Google Assistant key allowing users to make use of voice search. And the remote also has two hotkeys- Watcho and YouTube. Watcho is an OTT app by Dish TV (which also owns D2h) and it is coming with original content alongside the content from third-party services.

The d2h Stream comes preloaded with popular OTT apps like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Hotstar, ZEE5, Watcho and so on. However, users can also download more than 5000 apps from the Google Play Store for free. As for the hardware features, the d2h Stream has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for downloading apps and OS updates.

It has support for Chromecast and Miracast alongside allowing users to control the STB through an app installed on your smartphone. Additionally, d2h Stream users can also turn their TV into a gaming console. Other key features include the support for Dolby Audio, 2K Quad HD resolution and unlimited recording.

Connectivity options on d2h Stream include in-built Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB ports for recording the content and one HDMI port for connecting the STB to TV.

d2h Stream: Pricing Detailed

Being a company owned by Dish TV, D2h also went with similar pricing of Dish SMRT Hub for the d2h Stream. Existing D2h customers can avail the d2h Stream at a price of Rs 2,499 only, while new users can get it for Rs 3,999. On the whole, it is a great product compared to the standard HD and HD RF STBs from D2h. Other Android TV STBs from DTH operators like Tata Sky Binge+, Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub are priced at Rs 5,999, Rs 3,999 and Rs 3,999, respectively.

d2h Stream does not ship with any OTT app subscriptions besides Watcho app which is entirely available for free to Dish TV and D2h subscribers.