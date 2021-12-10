d2h Stream Box Price and Specifications Detailed

If you are looking for an Android Set-Top Box (STB) and are tired of what Airtel, Tata Sky and Dish TV offer to its customers, you can check out the offering from d2h. There’s an Android STB on offer from d2h, namely the ‘d2h Stream Box’. It is very similar to that of the Android box offered by Dish TV. Since it is an Android STB, it is loaded with multiple smart features and more. Let’s check out the price of the Android STB from d2h and learn more about its specifications.

d2h Stream Box Updated Features/Specifications

The d2h Stream Box is the only Android STB on offer from d2h. There is support for Wi-Fi connectivity so that users can conveniently run over-the-top (OTT) platforms on their TV and watch their favourite content on the go. There is support for content in 2K Quad HD resolution, and the STB further comes with support for Dolby Audio to ensure that along with great visuals, users can also experience sound in high quality.

One of the best features of the d2h Stream Box is that it allows users unlimited recording, and because of that, users can record almost all of their favourite movies and TV shows they are scared of missing out on. The remote comes equipped with Bluetooth and a built-in Google Assistant.

With the presence of Google Assistant, users can make voice commands to search for whatever they want in a very convenient and easy manner. There are multiple channel packs which on offer from d2h, each of which come with different sort of channels. All of the channel packs of the company are available on its website.

Let’s take a look at the price of the d2h Stream Box.

d2h Stream Box Price in India

The d2h Stream Box is available for a price of Rs 2,499 (tax included). This is the same price for which all the other companies, including Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, and Dish TV, offer their Android STBs as well.