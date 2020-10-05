Paytm Unveils Android Mini App Store with Over 300 Service Providers

Paytm, the Indian digital payment and technology platform on Monday introduced its Android Mini App Store to “support Indian developers to take their innovative products to the masses.” The company said that the mini apps are a “custom-built” mobile site that provides users “app like experience” without the requirement of users actually downloading the apps. Paytm said that the mini apps “would greatly benefit millions of citizens” by allowing them to save their data and memory space. Further, the company said that it would offer listing and distribution of these mini apps within its own app “without any charges.”

Paytm Unveils Android Mini App Store

Paytm said that the developers of the mini apps will be able to provide multiple payment options including Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, UPI, net banking and cards.

“Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, said in a release. “For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn’t require any separate download and enables them to use their preferred payment option.”

It was said that the mini apps can be built using HTML and javascript technologies. Paytm said that the Android Mini App Store intends to “drive Atmanirbhar Bharat mission while keeping the digital consumer spends within India.”

Over 300 Service Providers Already on Paytm Android Mini App Store

Crucially, it was said that the over 300 app based service providers including Decathalon, Ola, Park+, Rapido, Netmeds, 1MG, Domino’s Pizza, FreshMenu, NoBroker are already part of the Android Mini App store program.

The company highlighted that the Mini App Store features a “developer dashboard for analytics, payments collection along with various marketing tools to engage with the users.”

The Paytm app store is already said to be running in beta for “select” users and is said to have witnessed over 12 million in September. It has to be noted that Paytm in September was delisted from the Google Play Store with the digital payment company highlighting that it was not provided an “opportunity to respond.” Paytm was said to be taken off Google Play Store for violating Google’s policies against gambling.