Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi Top-Tier Data Vouchers Listed

Vi is now offering a Work-from-Home (WFH) data add-on pack to the users at Rs 351. The operator introduced the new Rs 351 pack to its users on Friday. It has to be noted that Jio and BSNL also offer its users similar packs with benefits on the lines of Rs 351 add-on pack by Vi. While Airtel doesn’t offer a data add-on pack with identical benefits, we will list the pack which can be considered a closest fit to what Airtel has to offer to other plans.

Vi Rs 351 Plan

The Rs 351 plan from Vi (Vodafone Idea) comes with the benefit of 100GB data and a validity of 56 days. It is perfect for people who need extra data for working from home during the pandemic. However, the operator has not added any other benefits with this plan. The users don’t get any voice calling or SMS service and there are no OTT benefits either.

Jio Rs 499 Plan

The Jio Rs 499 plan is offered under the special category “Cricket Pack” by the telecom operator. The Rs 499 Cricket Pack is one of the top-tier data vouchers offered by Jio. The users subscribed to the Cricket Pack will receive 1.5GB daily high speed data for 56 days with the pack offering a combined total data benefits of 84GB data. While the Rs 499 add-on voucher offers less data as compared to its rival, the users get the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. However, the Cricket Pack does not offer voice calling or SMS benefits. The users do get a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps though.

Airtel Rs 401 Plan

The top-tier data add-on voucher offered by Airtel is the Rs 401 data add-on pack. The users subscribed to the Rs 401 data add-on pack will receive 30GB data with a 28 days validity. There is no daily FUP limit. However, the users will receive Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. Similar to other data add-on vouchers on this list, Airtel does not offer voice calling or SMS benefits with this data voucher.

BSNL Rs 251 Plan

BSNL offers its users a Rs 251 data voucher in most circles which provides 70GB data with a validity of 30 days. The operator does not provide voice calling benefits or OTT benefits with its Rs 251 data add-on plan.

While Airtel and Jio does offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with its data add-on packs, the operators fall behind Vi plan in the data department. Further, Airtel’s data voucher has half the validity when compared with the vouchers of Jio and Vi. None of the vouchers come with any sort of voice calling and SMS benefits. As for the BSNL voucher, while the operator does not offer any OTT benefits, it is cheaper than all the other vouchers highlighted in the list and provides plenty of data to its users.