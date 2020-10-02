

Vi (Vodafone Idea), has introduced a best in category prepaid data pack in India at Rs 351 for 100GB of 4G data with no daily limits valid for 56 days, the new Data Pack from Vi offers students, work from home professionals, cricket lovers, as well as gaming enthusiasts a unique package of data stock, network speed and affordability on India’s largest, most modern network.

Vi has also announced the launch of GIGAnet, India’s strongest 4G network that will enable users to get ahead by staying connected with all that matters, in real-time. India’s leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea Limited has set up a world-class network with largest spectrum portfolio, huge capacity, and built on many principles of 5G architecture that help in delivering a superior network experience.

Vi is also offering interesting benefits to its plans. Every prepaid or postpaid plan of Vi is now coming with the benefit of MPL cash and discount on Zomato. These offers can put Vi in the spotlight for some time but the telco needs to work on its customer service and improve its overall 4G network so that the customers can stay loyal to the telco in the long-term.

For the unaware, Vi has also removed the ‘Priority 4G Network’. It seems like Vi is also crediting the free data benefit on recharging its All Rounder recharge pack of Rs 49. The Rs 49 pack from Vi ships with Rs 38 talk time, 100MB data and 28 days of service validity. The 3GB data benefit being offered by Vi is completely random and there are high chances you may not receive it entirely.