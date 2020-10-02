BSNL Set to Offer Up to 25% Additional Data to its Users in October

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to offer 25% more data to its users as part of its plans to celebrate 20 years of its corporatization. According to an internal release accessed by TelecomTalk, the state-run operator has decided to celebrate October month as “Customer Delight Month.” The operator has planned multiple initiatives to provide “best service experience” to its users as part of its Customer Delight Month programme. BSNL on Thursday also introduced new Bharat Fiber plans with enhanced speed and data limits across India, with the new plans also said to be part of its Customer Delight Month initiative.

BSNL to Offer Up to 25% Additional Data to its Users

The new Bharat Fibre plans with enhanced offerings include Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium and Fibre Ultra. It was said that the new Bharat Fibre plans are offered with an “objective to retain” existing BSNL users while also aiding the operator to add new users.

According to the internal release, it was said that the operator will provide up to 25% additional data on all special tariff vouchers (STVs) having validity of more than 30 days. The extra data offer is likely to be introduced in the upcoming days with the offer set to be valid till October 31, 2020.

Further, the initiatives planned for October also include a “focus on quality” of BSNL landlines and broadband through its cluster partners. It was said that the operator will focus on clearing 90% of the faults “within 24 hours” on all days.

BSNL Also to Attend BTS Fiber Faults in 24 Hours

Crucially, it was also highlighted that the Base Transceiver Station (BTS) fiber faults are to be attended within 24 hours. BTS is essential for the communication between the user equipment and the operator network.

It also has to be noted that in late September BSNL also raised Rs 8500 crores by issuing bonds on private placement basis using BSE BOND platform. The government-guaranteed bonds issued by BSNL is said to have a 10 year maturity period and is part of the BSNL revival package announced by the government of India in October 2019.