New Bharat Fiber Plans Live on BSNL Portals, Valid Till December 29

BSNL users across India have spotted new Bharat Fibre plans on the selfcare portal.

By October 1st, 2020 AT 12:51 PM
    • 1 Comment

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday officially launched its new Bharat Fiber plans with all BSNL circle portals except Andaman and Nicobar reflecting the new plans. As reported by TelecomTalk late last week, BSNL has introduced four new Bharat Fiber plans dubbed as Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium and Fibre Ultra on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days. The BSNL portals highlight that the four new plans are all valid till December 29, 2020. It has to be noted that the operator in the past has rolled out several plans including “100GB CUL” plan on a promotional basis but has consistently extended the promotional period.

    BSNL Portals Reflect New Bharat Fibre Plans

    The Fibre Basic plan priced at Rs 449 per month enables users to browse up to 30 Mbps speed till 3300GB with the operator restricting the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit.

    Further, the Fibre Value, Fibre Premium and Fibre Ultra plans enable users to browse up to 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps speeds respectively. Similar to the Fibre Basic plan, the Fibre Value and Fibre Premium also carry 3300GB data limit with the operator restricting the speeds to 2Mbps upon reaching the limit. However, the Fibre Ultra with up to 300 Mbps speeds carries a data limit of 4000GB with the operator restricting the speeds to 4 Mbps upon reaching the limit.

    The Fibre Value, Fibre Premium and Fibre Ultra carries price tags of Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1499 per month respectively. The state-run operator offers unlimited local and STD calls to users subscribed to the four new plans. The users subscribing to the Fibre Premium and Fibre Ultra plans will also receive Disney Hotstar Premium subscription plans for no additional cost.

    Multiple BSNL SSAs Offers New BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans

    BSNL in its internal release last week highlighted that the new plans “are offered in only those cities where challenges from the competitors exist.” As of press time on Thursday, BSNL has not provided the official list of cities where the new plans are currently offered to users. However, BSNL users across social media have shared the list of Secondary Switching Area (SSA) where the new plans are offered and are reflected through BSNL selfcare portal. It has to be noted that one BSNL SSA covers multiple villages and cities under its belt.

    According to BSNL users, the new plans are said to be currently live in multiple BSNL SSAs including Dhanbad SSA, Vellore SSA, Hazaribagh SSA, Jamshedpur SSA and Thiruvananthapuram SSA.

    The BSNL portal currently highlights that the new plans are “applicable for few Districts of selected Circle.” It is expected that more BSNL SSAs will roll out the new Bharat Fibre plans in the next few weeks.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

