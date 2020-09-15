BSNL Now Offers 40 Mbps Bharat Fiber FTTH Plan at Rs 499 Till December

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Tuesday reintroduced its “300 GB Plan CS337” in multiple circles across India including West Bengal and Sikkim. The 300 GB Plan CS337 enables users to browse at 40 Mbps speed and serves as an entry level monthly plan for the operator in select BSNL circles across the country. BSNL initially introduced the 300 GB Plan CS337 in December 2019, on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days. However, the operator has since consistently extended the plan. In June, 2020, BSNL said that the 300 GB Plan CS337 pack has been extended till September 9, 2020 with the operator removing the pack from its portal late last week.

BSNL Reintroduces 40 Mbps Plan at Rs 499 Per Month

The 300 GB Plan CS337 enables users to browse at 40 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps upon the user reaching the data limit.

Further, the users subscribed to the 300 GB Plan CS337 are also provided unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India. The 300 GB Plan CS337 pack is available for subscription till December 12, 2020, on a monthly, semi-annual and annual basis.

The BSNL users in Kolkata, Sikkim and West Bengal can subscribe to the 300 GB Plan CS337 pack at Rs 499 per month. It has to be noted that the operator had earlier offered the pack in Rajasthan as well. However, as of press time on Tuesday, the 300 GB Plan CS337 is currently not live on the BSNL Rajasthan circle portal.

BSNL Subscribers Eligible for One Month Complimentary Service

The users can subscribe to the 300 GB Plan CS337 pack on a semi-annual basis for Rs 2994. Further, the 300 GB Plan CS337 is also available for subscription on an annual basis with the pack currently carrying a price tag of Rs 5988.

BSNL highlights that the users subscribing to the annual 300 GB Plan CS337 pack are eligible for one month complimentary subscription.

The operator in majority of its circles offers an Fibro 100GB per Month CUL plan for Rs 499 per month with the plan enabling users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till 100GB. The users subscribed to the Fibro 100GB per Month CUL plan will have the speeds restricted to 2 Mbps upon users reaching the limit.