Xiaomi Redmi 9i With 4GB of RAM and Up to 128GB of Storage Launched, Prices Start at Rs 8,299

Xiaomi Redmi 9i just went official in India at a starting price of Rs 8,299. The Redmi 9i, as expected, is basically a Redmi 9A with beefed up RAM and storage. The Redmi 9i comes in two variants- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. It is the cheapest phone in India right now with 4GB of RAM and even 128GB of internal storage. Similar to the Redmi smartphones launched recently, the Redmi 9i also ships with MIUI 12 out of the box. Other key specifications of the handset include HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. Before the arrival of Redmi 9i, the Redmi 9 with Helio G35 SoC was the cheapest phone with 4GB of RAM, but the former undercuts it now by a decent margin.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i: Specifications and Features

Starting with the display, the Redmi 9i features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with 20:9 aspect ratio and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification which makes up for better visibility in reading mode. Underneath, the Redmi 9i has the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset which is an octa-core chip clocked at 2.0GHz. With the Redmi 9i, Xiaomi is aiming to bring high RAM and ROM options to the segment. As noted, the phone has two variants- 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. There’s a dedicated microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 512GB.

As for the cameras, the Redmi 9i rocks a single 13MP shooter on the back with features like AI Portrait mode, AI scene detection, document scanner and kaleidoscope. It comes with a 5MP AI selfie camera with AI portrait mode and the front shooter also helps with AI face unlock.

Connectivity options on the Redmi 9i include 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and a Micro USB port. Like other Redmi 9 series of phones, the 9i is powered by a 5000mAh battery. Xiaomi also says the phone comes with a unique feature called ELB (Enhanced Lifespan Battery) that ensures a longer battery lifespan of up to 2.5-3 years.

Xiaomi Redmi 9i: Pricing and Availability

Similar to the Redmi 9A, the Redmi 9i also comes in three colour options- Nature Green, Sea Blue, Midnight Black. The base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 8,299, whereas the variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will retail for Rs 9,299. The phone can be picked up via mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, starting September 18, 2020.