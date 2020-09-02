Xiaomi Redmi 9A Launches in India: Offers Helio G25 SoC and 5000mAh Battery at Rs 6,799

Xiaomi Redmi 9A finally went official in the Indian market today. The Redmi 9A comes as a successor to the Redmi 8A and the prices start at Rs 6,799. The Redmi 9A completes the company’s ‘9’ series of phones which includes Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. Xiaomi first launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro series in March this year, followed by the Redmi Note 9. In the last six weeks, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and the completes the lineup today with the Redmi 9A. Key specifications of the Redmi 9A include 5000mAh battery, massive 6.53-inch HD+ display and MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. Continue reading to know about the Redmi 9A in detail.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specifications and Features

The Redmi 9A rocks a 6.53-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Underneath, it has the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone comes in two variants- 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 128GB. The phone boots MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. The company says the phone packs Reading Mode 2.0 and Dark Mode out of the box.

Unlike the Redmi 8A Dual which offered dual rear cameras, the Redmi 9A has a single 13MP shooter on the back. To the front, the phone has a 5MP shooter. Connectivity options include VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and a Micro USB port. Lastly, the Redmi 9A is backed by a 5000mAh battery and there’s a 10W charger inside the retail box. Oddly, Xiaomi moved back to the Micro USB port from the USB Type-C port which is used on the Redmi 8A, 8A Dual and other devices launched in 2019. And yes, the Redmi 9A lacks a fingerprint scanner, but you do get the option of software-based Face Unlock.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 9A in two configurations- 2GB+32GB at Rs 6,799 and 3GB+32GB at Rs 7,499. The first sale of the handset will take place on September 4, at 12 PM on mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home stores. The Redmi 9A can be picked up in three colour options- Sea Blue, Nature Green and Gray. The Redmi Earphones have also been launched in the country at Rs 399.