Netflix Makes its Debut on JioFiber, Upgrade Options Enabled

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India on Wednesday enabled Netflix subscription to its JioFiber users who have opted for its plans priced at Rs 1499 and above. The operator is currently offering the monthly subscription to Netflix, one of the leading over-the-top (OTT) platform to its users subscribed to the Diamond, Diamond+, Platinum and Titanium packs. Reliance Jio on Monday unveiled its revamped JioFiber plans with symmetric speed and “truly unlimited” packs. The company said that the subscription to “top 12 paid OTT apps” will be provided at no additional cost to its users who pick the plans priced at Rs 1499 and above.

Netflix Lands on JioFiber Platform

Reliance Jio is currently offering the “Basic” Netflix subscription to its JioFiber users with Diamond, Diamond+, Platinum and Titanium packs. The “Basic” Netflix subscription priced at Rs 499 per month enables users to stream in standard definition (SD) from a single screen at the same time.

Netflix said that its users with the Basic subscription can stream unlimited movies and TV shows on laptop, tablet, TV or mobile phone. The “Basic” subscription is an entry level Netflix package that enables users to stream movies on TV. However, Netflix does offer “Mobile” and “Mobile+” plans that are comparatively priced at a lower point without access to TV streaming.

The streaming giant also offers “Standard” and “Premium” plans at higher price points that enables users to stream in high-definition (HD) and Ultra HD.

JioFiber Users Can Opt for Standard and Premium Netflix Plans for Additional Cost

Crucially, JioFiber users with subscription to the Diamond plans and above can opt for “Standard” and “Premium” Netflix plans at an additional cost. The “Standard” and “Premium” subscriptions are available to JioFiber users at an additional cost of Rs 150 per month and Rs 300 per month respectively.

The Standard Netflix subscription enables users to stream unlimited movies, TV shows on two screens at the same time in HD quality. Further, the “Premium” Netflix subscription carries the perks of the Standard subscription but enables users to stream in Ultra HD quality and on four screens at the same time. The Standard and Premium Netflix subscription are normally priced at Rs 649 per month and Rs 799 per month respectively.

It has to be noted that the JioFiber Diamond pack carries a price tag of Rs 1499 per month enabling users to browse “truly unlimited” internet at 300 Mbps speed. The “truly unlimited” JioFiber packs carry a “commercial usage policy” of 3300GB or 3.3TB.

The revised JioFiber plans unveiled on Monday are priced in the range of Rs 399 to Rs 8499. The users subscribed to the Gold pack are provided OTT subscription to 11 apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, SunNXT,VOOT, ALTBalaji, Hoichi, ShemarooME, Lionsgate Play, JioCinema and JioSaavn.

The revised Gold plan priced at Rs 999 per month enables users to browse at 150 Mbps speed till 3300GB. The users subscribed to Diamond pack and above are provided the subscription to 11 OTT apps on the Gold plan along with the subscription to Netflix.