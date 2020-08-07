Netflix Gets Hindi User Interface in India

Netflix has been growing at a rapid pace around the world. One of the strategies that the OTT giant follows is the creation of local content in every region. Since India is a prime contributor to the growth of the platform, Netflix has finally launched its user interface in Hindi. Netflix has launched the Hindi user interface nearly after 4 years of the launch in India. Now, Netflix subscribers in India who prefer the Hindi language will be able to easily discover and enjoy their favourite shows and series. Not only this, but users will also get complete Netflix experience, from the sign-up, to search rows and payment across all the devices on Mobile, TV and web in the Hindi language.

How to Switch to Hindi User Interface?

Netflix users who wish to switch to Hindi user interface can do it from Language option in the Manage Profile section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. Also, users must note that all five profiles will get the option to have their own language setting. In case if the user resides outside India, they will still get the option of the Hindi user interface. Monika Shergill, who is the VP-Content, Netflix India stated that the new user interface would make Netflix even more accessible and better suit for members who prefer Hindi.

Netflix Might Partner with Viacom18 For Creating More Local Content

Netflix is extensively growing in India as it is heavily investing in Indian film and series across all genres and generations. Not only this, but international films and series are also available with Hindi dubs and subtitles. Now to create more local content in India, Netflix is in talks to partner up with Reliance Industries media unit Network18. The affiliates of the Network18 group, which are the Viacom18 and ViacomCBS, will help the OTT giant to create more local content for its subscribers in India. However, no official update has been made by Netflix regarding the partnership with Viacom18.