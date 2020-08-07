Netflix Gets Hindi User Interface in India

Netflix Hindi user interface has been launched to make the platform more accessible and better suit for members who prefer native language

By August 7th, 2020 AT 5:10 PM
  • Internet
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Netflix has been growing at a rapid pace around the world. One of the strategies that the OTT giant follows is the creation of local content in every region. Since India is a prime contributor to the growth of the platform, Netflix has finally launched its user interface in Hindi. Netflix has launched the Hindi user interface nearly after 4 years of the launch in India. Now, Netflix subscribers in India who prefer the Hindi language will be able to easily discover and enjoy their favourite shows and series. Not only this, but users will also get complete Netflix experience, from the sign-up, to search rows and payment across all the devices on Mobile, TV and web in the Hindi language.

    How to Switch to Hindi User Interface?

    Netflix users who wish to switch to Hindi user interface can do it from Language option in the Manage Profile section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. Also, users must note that all five profiles will get the option to have their own language setting. In case if the user resides outside India, they will still get the option of the Hindi user interface. Monika Shergill, who is the VP-Content, Netflix India stated that the new user interface would make Netflix even more accessible and better suit for members who prefer Hindi.

    Netflix Might Partner with Viacom18 For Creating More Local Content

    Netflix is extensively growing in India as it is heavily investing in Indian film and series across all genres and generations. Not only this, but international films and series are also available with Hindi dubs and subtitles. Now to create more local content in India, Netflix is in talks to partner up with Reliance Industries media unit Network18. The affiliates of the Network18 group, which are the Viacom18 and ViacomCBS, will help the OTT giant to create more local content for its subscribers in India. However, no official update has been made by Netflix regarding the partnership with Viacom18.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Announces New MIUI Version Without Blocked Apps Pre-Installed

    Xiaomi recently addressed a letter to the Mi fans. Due to the Mi apps being banned, some customers were getting...

    module-4-img

    Netflix Gets Hindi User Interface in India

    Netflix has been growing at a rapid pace around the world. One of the strategies that the OTT giant follows...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Launches New BookMyFiber Online Portal for Taking New Broadband Connection Requests

    State-owned telecom operator BSNL has launched a new portal for its subscribers which is dubbed as BookMyFiber. As evident from...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: Which One to Buy?

    module-4-img

    Yearly 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans From Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Compared

    module-4-img

    Brookfield Expects to Close Reliance Jio Tower Acquisition Shortly

    module-4-img

    BSNL Now Offers 100 Mbps Plan at Rs 849 Per Month