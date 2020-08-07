Xiaomi Announces New MIUI Version Without Blocked Apps Pre-Installed

Xiaomi recently addressed a letter to the Mi fans. Due to the Mi apps being banned, some customers were getting worried about their data security and privacy. Xiaomi cleared all the issues and doubts revolving around their blocked apps. The Indian government blocked a ton of Chinese apps which included a few apps from Xiaomi. The most recent Xiaomi app to be axed was Mi Browser Pro. It was stated by the Indian government that the app might be sending the users data out of the country. But Xiaomi has said that it is not true. Along with that, the Chinese tech giant has announced a new version of MIUI to be launched soon.

New MIUI Version to Come Without Pre-Installed Blocked Apps

In its address to the Mi Fans, Xiaomi said that it is one of their priorities to keep their customers’ data safe. Along with that, the company thanked its loyal fans for their support throughout the last six years. Xiaomi made three key announcements in the letter.

First is that it is working on a new MIUI version which will come without blocked apps pre-installed. This new version of MIUI will be rolled out for the users in a phased manner in the next few weeks. Along with this, Xiaomi clarified that none of the apps which have been blocked by the Indian government is accessible on Xiaomi devices.

The second announcement was regarding the Clean Master issue. Xiaomi uses the MIUI Cleaner app to clean the devices. People were confusing the MIUI Cleaner with the Clean Master app. So Xiaomi cleared it by saying that, “MIUI has its own Cleaner app and we are not using the Clean Master app that has been blocked by the Indian government.”

The third announcement made by Xiaomi was that they are continuing to comply with all the data privacy and security norms set by the Indian government. Xiaomi said, “Since 2018, 100% of data from Indian users is stored in servers located in India and none of this data is shared with anyone outside of India.”