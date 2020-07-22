Netflix Lands on Nest Hub and Hub Max, Rs 349 Plan Under Testing in India

Google on Tuesday announced that the Netflix streaming app has made its debut on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. The company said that the streaming app is rolling out to countries across the globe where Netflix and Nest devices are currently available. Google said that the users with a Netflix subscription can link their account in the Google Home or Assistant app and start streaming movies, TV shows and documentaries by using their voice. Further, the company said that the users streaming Netflix on the Hub Max can use gestures to pause or resume video.

Netflix Lands on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max

Netflix in a support document highlighted that the users can stream content on the Nest Hub in multiple plays apart from the voice control including the use of Chromecast. The streaming major said that the users can Cast a content from an Android device or an Apple device or even from the computer. Further, Netflix said that the users can also tap the Nest Hub touchscreen and pick from a selection of recommended titles and control playback.

The company highlighted that the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max will stream Netflix content up to 720 pixels.

It has to be noted that the numerous other services including Hulu, CBS All Access, Sling TV, Starz and YouTube are all natively supported on Nest Hub and Hub Max. Further, Peacock, Disney+, HBO Max and Showtime are other services that supported the through Cast feature.

Netflix Test Rs 349 “Mobile+” Plan in India

Meanwhile, Netflix has introduced a new “Mobile+” plan for testing in India at a price of Rs 349 per month. The new “Mobile+” plan enables users to stream high-definition content on mobile, tablet or a computer. However, Netflix highlights that the new plan does not enable users to stream its content on TVs.

The streaming major had previously introduced a “Mobile” plan that enabled users to stream content on mobile, tablet or a computer in standard-definition at Rs 199 per month. The new “Mobile+” plan now slots itself between the “Mobile” plan and the “Basic” plan priced at Rs 499 per month.