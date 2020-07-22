Samsung Galaxy A31 and A21s Receive Price Cuts in India

Since the time government has increased the GST rates for smartphones, many smartphones have seen a price hike. Amidst the trend of price hikes for smartphones, two of Samsung’s devices have got a price cut. These two smartphones are — Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy A21s. The new price of smartphones is Rs 1,000 lesser than their old MRP. The reason behind the price cuts is not clear as there is no official statement from Samsung about this. It just looks like a tactic of the tech giant to increase sales. Let’s take a look at both the devices.

Samsung Galaxy A31 New Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A31 was launched for a price of 21,999. After the Rs 1,000 price cut, its new price has become Rs 20,999. Inside the smartphone, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM. Along with that, there is 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded even further with the help of a microSD card.

Coming to the cameras of the smartphone, there is a quad-camera setup in the rear with the primary sensor being a 48MP lens coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera comes with a 20MP sensor for clicking selfies. There is a 5000mAh battery inside the smartphone which comes with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A21s New Price and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s was launched with two different variants but the price cut has been applied to one variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It was launched for a price of Rs 18,499 but now its new price has become Rs 17,499.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixel) resolution display. It packs the company’s own Exynos 850 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. There is also 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded with the help of a microSD card. Coming to the camera of the smartphone, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP lens being the primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor. As for the front camera, there is a 13MP shooter. Inside is a 5,000mAh battery which comes with 15W fast charging support.