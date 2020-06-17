Samsung Galaxy A21s With Exynos 850 and 5000mAh Battery Launched in India

Samsung is known for launching new smartphones one after another. Now it is back in the Indian market with its latest Galaxy A21s. The smartphone was unveiled in the UK last month. It is worthy to note that Samsung has said that A21s is the most affordable smartphone of 2020 from the ‘A’ series for India. Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business for Samsung India said that the Galaxy A21s is coming with Samsung’s signature defense-grade Knox security platform which will keep all the data of their customers very safe. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A21s.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A21s comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display. It is going to be powered with Exynos 850 which comes with AI-powered Game Booster 2.0. Game Booster 2.0 is expected to improve the frame rate and stability of the device while you are playing your favourite games. There are two variants of the device available with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The smartphone will come with 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB. It will be running on Samsung’s One UI with one-handed navigation and dark mode. There is also face recognition and fingerprint scanner for security.

Coming to the cameras of the device, there is a quad-camera setup. The primary sensor of the camera is 48MP lens along with an 8MP ultra-wide-lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. There is a 5000mAh battery inside the device which supports 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Price

Samsung Galaxy A21s is coming in two different variants. The 4GB+64GB variant comes for Rs 16,499 and the 6GB+64GB variant comes for Rs 18,499. The smartphone will be sold in different colour options as well — Black, white, Blue. You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A21s from Samsung Opera House, Samsung’s website and other leading online e-commerce platforms.