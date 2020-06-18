Prepaid Plans from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Offering 2GB Data per Day

Customers love the 1.5GB daily data plans. But for some, it is just not enough. That is why the telcos also offer 2GB daily data plans. There are various prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio which offer 2GB daily data. There are plans which come with a validity of fewer than 100 days and then there are plans which come with a validity of up to one year. Reliance Jio recently introduced a few more plans which offer 2GB daily data and along with that comes the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription as well. Let’s take a look at all these plans.

2GB Daily Data Plans from Bharti Airtel

Rs 2498 Prepaid Plan — This plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 2GB daily data benefit. It comes with a validity of 365 days. There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day benefit with the plan.

One thing that you should know about all of these plans is that all of them come with the Airtel Thanks Benefit. The benefits include a free subscription for ZEE5 Premium, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, Online Classes from Shaw Academy, Free Hellotunes, and Rs 150 cash-back on FASTag transactions.

2GB Daily Data Plans From Reliance Jio

Rs 2599 Prepaid Plan – This plan from Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB daily data. You get unlimited calling along with 12000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls and 100 SMS/day. There is also an introductory 10GB data offered to the customers. An interesting thing about this plan is that it will get you complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

All of the plans come with a complimentary subscription for all the Jio apps.