Prepaid Plans from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Offering 2GB Data per Day

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are offering prepaid plans which come with a benefit of 2GB data every day

By June 18th, 2020 AT 7:10 AM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    prepaid-plans-bharti-airtel-reliance-jio-2gb

    Customers love the 1.5GB daily data plans. But for some, it is just not enough. That is why the telcos also offer 2GB daily data plans. There are various prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio which offer 2GB daily data. There are plans which come with a validity of fewer than 100 days and then there are plans which come with a validity of up to one year. Reliance Jio recently introduced a few more plans which offer 2GB daily data and along with that comes the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription as well. Let’s take a look at all these plans.

    2GB Daily Data Plans from Bharti Airtel

    • Rs 2498 Prepaid Plan — This plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 2GB daily data benefit. It comes with a validity of 365 days. There is unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day benefit with the plan.
    • Rs 698 Prepaid Plan – This plan comes with a validity of 84 days. There is 2GB daily data benefit along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day facility.
    • Rs 449 Prepaid Plan – This plan comes with a validity of 56 days. It brings 2GB daily data with 100 SMS/day and unlimited calling.
    • Rs 349 Prepaid Plan – This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day benefits. The unique thing about this plan is that it comes with a year-long subscription of Amazon Prime Video.
    • Rs 298 Prepaid Plan – It comes with 2GB daily data with a validity of 28 days. There is the benefit of unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day included.

    One thing that you should know about all of these plans is that all of them come with the Airtel Thanks Benefit. The benefits include a free subscription for ZEE5 Premium, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream, Online Classes from Shaw Academy, Free Hellotunes, and Rs 150 cash-back on FASTag transactions.

    2GB Daily Data Plans From Reliance Jio

    • Rs 2599 Prepaid Plan – This plan from Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB daily data. You get unlimited calling along with 12000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls and 100 SMS/day. There is also an introductory 10GB data offered to the customers. An interesting thing about this plan is that it will get you complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription.
    • Rs 2399 Prepaid Plan – It comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 12000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling. There is also 100 SMS/day benefit included.
    • Rs 599 Prepaid Plan – It comes with a validity of 84 days and offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 3000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls with a facility of 100 SMS/day.
    • Rs 444 Prepaid Plan – It comes with a validity of 56 days only and offers 2GB daily data benefit with unlimited calling and 2000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls with 100 SMS/day.
    • Rs 249 Prepaid Plan – It comes with a validity of 28 days only and offers 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 1000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calls with 100 SMS/day.

    All of the plans come with a complimentary subscription for all the Jio apps.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    NTM Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    NTM
    NTM

    Few days ago I had posted a trick to get 50 GB jio data in Rs. 200. Now 1 more trick for jio users. This trick is for those who doesn’t require 1.5/2 GB daily data & don’t want to spend Rs. 500/600 for 84 days plan but requires on an average daily data of 500 MB or less. So 1st do Rs. 100 talktime recharges of 4 times & talktime Recharge of Rs. 10. So u will det talktime balance of Rs. 334.47 and data vouchers of lumpsum 41 GB. Now go to my jio app and do recharge… Read more »

    Vote Up30Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Google Duo Web Version Will Now Allow Up to 32 Participants in Group Video Calls

    Earlier in May, Google announced that it would bring group calling feature to the web version of Duo along with...

    module-4-img

    Smartphone Shipments Decline, Oppo and Xiaomi Register Gains

    Counterpoint Research on Monday said in a report that the shipment of the premium smartphones registered a 13% year-over-year (YoY)...

    module-4-img

    Prepaid Plans from Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio Offering 2GB Data per Day

    Customers love the 1.5GB daily data plans. But for some, it is just not enough. That is why the telcos...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Jio Seeks DoT Nod to Test Own 5G Equipment

    module-4-img

    Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom to Launch in India on June 25

    module-4-img

    Qualcomm Announces “Even More Affordable” 5G Platform

    module-4-img

    OnePlus Budget Smart TV Models Will Offer Higher Colour Accuracy and Vivid Displays: Pete Lau