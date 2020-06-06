Reliance Jio Launches Rs 2,599 Annual Plan With 740GB Data and Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription

After teasing it for more than three days, Reliance Jio has finally announced new prepaid plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to compete with Bharti Airtel. Unlike Airtel which is providing Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership with just its data add-on pack of Rs 401, Reliance Jio has launched a wide range of prepaid plans including a new annual plan of Rs 2,599. On the whole, Jio is providing Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with a total of four plans- Rs 401, Rs 2,599 and combo data add-ons of Rs 1,208 and Rs 612. For the unaware, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 399 for one year, while the Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership is priced at Rs 1,499 per year. Continue reading to know more the new Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans in detail.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 Annual Plan: Benefits Detailed

A few days ago, Reliance Jio launched Rs 2,399 yearly plan with 2GB daily data on offer. However, the newly launched Rs 2,599 plan is different from the earlier launched Rs 2,399 pack. The Rs 2,599 annual prepaid recharge comes with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, 12,000 non-Jio minutes, 740GB of 4G data benefit and 100 SMSes per day. At the time of reporting this article, we are not sure whether the data benefit of 740GB splits into daily data benefit or not. The validity of the plan is 365 days.

In addition, the Rs 2,599 plan also offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 at no extra cost.

Reliance Jio Rs 401 Prepaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

Moving on, we have a new prepaid plan of Rs 401. The pack ships with 90GB of data (again no mention of daily data limit), unlimited voice calling (no details available on non-Jio minutes) and access to Jio apps. It comes with a validity of 28 days along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for 365 days.

This Rs 401 plan from Reliance Jio is very much similar to that of Bharti Airtel’s Rs 401 data add-on, except for that the latter’s plan does not offer any voice calling benefit.

Reliance Jio Combo Data Add-Ons of Rs 1,208 and Rs 612 Detailed

Lastly, the Mukesh Ambani-led Jio has brought two new combo add-ons of Rs 1,208 and Rs 612. The Rs 1,208 add-on is a combination of Rs 151 Work from Home data vouchers which Jio launched recently. Users recharging the Rs 1,208 data add-on gets 240GB of 4G data valid for 240 days. Basically, Jio is offering Rs 151 vouchers for eight months. Additionally, the combo add-on also comes with Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership for one year. As you might be aware of already, the Rs 151 work from home voucher does not require any standalone unlimited combo plan.

Similarly, Jio also brought a combo data add-on of Rs 612 (Rs 51*12) that offers 72GB of data for 12 months along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year.

The new prepaid plans from Reliance Jio bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription will be available for recharge very soon. Will you recharge any of these prepaid plans? Let us know in the comments section below.