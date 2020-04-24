Bharti Airtel Rs 401 Prepaid Data Pack Offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription for One Year

Highlights Bharti Airtel launched Rs 401 data-only prepaid plan

The new plan also offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 for free

Airtel is providing 3GB data per day with this new plan

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched a new data pack which also comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with one-year validity. Yes, it comes as a surprise to many considering the price of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription itself is Rs 399 per year. Airtel is shipping 3GB data per day with the Rs 401 data recharge and the plan does not offer voice calling or SMS benefits. That said, the daily benefit is limited to just 28 days from the date of recharge. Bharti Airtel is already providing Amazon Prime subscription with its unlimited combo prepaid plan of Rs 349 and it has now partnered with Hotstar as well. The new Rs 401 pack from Bharti Airtel is already available for recharge across all the circles, and every Airtel prepaid user can avail without any issues.

Airtel Rs 401 Prepaid Recharge: What It Offers?

It has been a while since we saw Bharti Airtel launching new prepaid plans to its subscribers. Bharti Airtel has been offering a Rs 398 prepaid plan which offers a user 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. However, the newly launched Rs 401 prepaid plan removes the voice calling and SMS benefits. Instead, it just offers 3GB daily data for 28 days.

Having said that, Bharti Airtel has added the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 at no extra cost. And the best part is the subscription is also valid for 365 days or one year.

Airtel also detailed the terms and conditions for this new prepaid plan. Airtel prepaid users can avail this new plan only once a year to avoid any potential misuse. “Customer will be able to recharge with this product only once in 360 days to avoid wrong selling & customer issues,” said the telco.

Besides, Airtel also confirmed that customers can recharge any other prepaid plan on top of the Rs 401 recharge. Since it is a data pack, Airtel prepaid users can get unlimited combo plan of any denomination to enjoy voice calls and SMS benefits. As noted, the data benefit will end after 28 days, while the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is valid for one year. The price of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership, if taken individually, is Rs 399 per year.

How to Activate Disney+ Hotstar Membership via Airtel?

Bharti Airtel prepaid customers can activate Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription via Airtel Thanks app or via the link sent to the customer’s mobile number once the recharge is done. As everyone might be aware of already, Airtel Thanks has a dedicated section where users can avail the benefits of a particular prepaid plan based on their tier. Airtel also stated that the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription purchased with this plan works independently. And yes, a user needs to login with the same number which is recharged to get the VIP subscription from Disney+ Hotstar.

The status of Disney+ Hotstar subscription can be checked at the official website of Hotstar or mobile app of Hotstar. The newly launched recharge can be availed via all modes- Airtel Retailers & online across any app/payment mode.